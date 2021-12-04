EMMA ROSE TRESTRAIL will clash with title favourite Aalisha Alexis when the curtain falls on the Anglez Tennis Academy Tournament today at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
After being away from the game for four years, former national 18 and under champion Trestrail picked up a racquet again very recently and made her return in the round-robin stage of this competition last weekend.
The 22-year-old left-hander lost her opening match 6-4, 6-4 to 18 and under player Shauna Valentine but then beat Kryshelle Cudjoe 6-1, 6-1 to finish second in Group B and earn a spot in the Division A semi-finals.
Trestrail, whose last appearance in the sport was representing the country in the Commonwealth Youth Games in Bahamas in 2017, should be much sharper today.
However, it is still a monumental task at 9 a.m. as national 18 and under champ Alexis has won all three tournaments she has contested this season and is probably the leading player in the country at the moment.
Valentine, senior doubles champ of the recent Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament, is favoured to defeat Amunu Odogwa and book the other place in the final – later in the day.
After they were separated by just two points when they clashed in the round-robin stage last Sunday, Ronald Robinson and Sebastien Byng will square off in the men’s equivalent semis.
Byng, the Lease 18 and under runner-up, will be looking for a reversal in results, as he was nosed out 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 10/8 in that Group One encounter.
The other semi will be between Byng’s brother Zachery and Richard McLetchie, the country’s leading 45 and over player who surrendered just four games from his combined three matches in Group Three last weekend.
Nathan Valdez was the favourite in Group Two, but after defaulting his first match, his 6-2, 6-2 victory over Lease 16 and under runner-up Zachery was not enough for him to win the group.
Sebastien joined group winners Robinson, McLetchie and Zachery in the last four because he had the best record of the three second-placed finishers.
The semis and finals of the B and C Divisions of the tournament, open only to players from Anglez Tennis Academy, will also take place today and first serve is 9 a.m.