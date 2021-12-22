SEBASTIEN BYNG and Aalisha Alexis captured the spotlight titles in the Anglez Tennis Tournament recently at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
The women’s A division crown was the fourth in succession for Alexis, who played unbeaten in singles for the season on hard courts.
The 17-year-old was not expected to be challenged, but she had to work in the semi-finals for a 6-3, 6-4 victory over former national 18 and under champ Emma Rose Trestrail, in her first competition in four years.
Alexis then surrendered just two games in the title match to Shauna Valentine, who had barely avoided being upset by Amunu Adogwa (6-2, 4-6, 10/4) in the semis.
After going down in the quarter-finals of the Tranquillity Open on clay in January, Alexis went on the capture the 18 and under crown in the Catch National Junior Championships, the Division A crown in the East Zone Clubs Classified Tournament and the women’s crown in the Inaugural Universal Tennis Ratings Tournament.
Byng made no mistake this time after being a runner-up in both major local junior tournaments for the season. The Catch 16 and under and 18 and under runner-up in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament, dismissed Richard McLetchie with surprising ease 6-3, 6-1 for the men’s A division crown.
The defeat avenged the loss his younger brother Zachery suffered (6-2, 6-2) at the hands of the country’s champion 45 and over player in the semis.
Sebastien had been nosed out in a match “tiebreak” by Ronald Robinson in the round-robin stage, but he gained revenge 6-4, 1-6, 10/6 when they squared off for the other place in the title match.
Charis Salina defeated her sister Bethany 6-3 for the B class title and Ana Sanchez took down Kemba Valentine 10/4 in the C division final. Nigel Horsford edged Jason Llewellyn 4-2, 2-4, 10/8 and Anton Walker was a 6-3 winner over Jeremy Stewart in the men’s B and C title matches, respectively.
The two-weekend tournament was open only to players from the Anglez Tennis Academy.