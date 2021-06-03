Alfred is new boss of Tobago football

LONG-SERVING administrator Everton Alfred is the new president of the Tobago football Association (TFA).
The TFA held its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday. At this meeting, which was held virtually, the officers for a new board of directors was elected unopposed.
The new board will be headed by former general secretary Alfred who is joined by three vice-presidents - Desmond Alfred, Carel Percy and Ronald Duke. Three ordinary members will be named in due course to complete the board along with the appointment of a general secretary.
In his brief acceptance speech, new president Alfred stated that the focus will be on development of the game and its stakeholders while trying to bring about some financial stability to the Association.
NEW TFA EXECUTIVE
President —
Everton Alfred
1st Vice President —
Desmond Alfred
2nd Vice President —
Carel Percy
3rd Vice President —
Ronald Duke