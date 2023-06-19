ISSA ALI was adjudged “Player of the Year” when the Ramlagan’s Balmain United Literary Cricket Club held their 2023 prize-giving awards function, Saturday evening.
The youngster copped the most wickets in the season for Balmain and was also among the “Five Youth Cricketers of the Year.”
The event was billed as the first prize-giving of the year for any club and staged at the Alloy Lequay Administration Centre of the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.
Also sharing the honours was Daniel Deoraj who scored the most runs and was also awarded for the best average among the club’s batters.
Ricardo Surujbally emerged as the bowler with the best average.
Apart from Ali, the other “Youth Players of the Year” were Aadi Ramsaran, Jaden Joseph, Liam Gerrard, and Craif Aziz.
Also receiving a special award was Azim Bassarath, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board who earlier this year was elected unopposed as vice-president of Cricket West Indies.
President of Balmain United, Mishri Lutchmedial said Saturday’s function was continuing a proud tradition of acknowledging its top performers every season since the formation of the club in 1943.
Lutchmedial said the 2023 season was a challenging one but he was proud of the effort of the players who maintained their position in Division One of the Central Zone.
He highlighted their unbeaten streak of ten successive matches comprising five T20s and five 30-overs, and on reaching the last eight of both competitions.
Lutchmedial said the club was well served by coach Ishwar Ramnath and its captain Daniel Deoraj and predicted a more successful season in 2024.
He said Balmain United will continue to place its emphasis on the development of its youth players and has put in place an incentive programme to keep them motivated.
Delivering the feature address was former Director of Public Prosecution Geoffrey Henderson who is now a senior judge in the Criminal Division of the High Court.
In 2013 Justice Henderson was appointed to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Kingdom of the Netherlands, and featured in several high-profile trials including those involving Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, Jean-Pierre BambaGombo, Laurent Gbagbo, and Charles Ble Goude; Abdallah Banda Abakaer Nourean, and Bosco Ntaganda.
Justice Henderson also worked on pretrial situations in the People’s Republic of Bangladesh/Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Georgia, and the Plurinational State of Bolivia.
An avowed cricket fan who says he would like to see the West Indies return to the top of the international ladder, Justice Henderson says sitting on the bench has given a unique perspective on the positive effects that cricket can have on the lives of young people.
He said it instils discipline in their lives and provides an alternative to the other influences that can lead them into criminal activity.
Justice Henderson said it has been his experience that West Indian cricketers are recognised all over the world and he saw no reason why the Balmain United youngsters can strive to attain the highest levels of the game.
BALMAIN UNITED HONOUR ROLL
Most Runs: Daniel Deoraj
Most Wickets: Issa Ali
Best Batting Average: Daniel Deoraj
Best Bowling Average: Ricardo Surujbally
Player of Year: Issa Ali
Five Youth Cricketers of the Year:
Aadi Ramsaran
Issa Ali
Jayden Joseph
Liam Girrard
Craig Aziz
President’s Award: Jaden Joseph
Special Awards: Ishwar Ramnath, Siewnatine Roodal, Mahase Bedassie, Krishna Ramlagan, Angie Bahadur Lurchmedial, Azim Bassarath