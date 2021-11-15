Former Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) nominated member, Zaheer Ali has said the support shown by TTCB membership for president Azim Bassarath in the recent Board elections was predictable and it is evidence of the “existence of a monopolistic system and the absence of true democracy in the operations of the TTCB”.
“A review of the election results generally demonstrated a return of the incumbent TTCB executive except for the incumbent treasurer and general secretary both of whom opposed and contested other executive positions without success and their replacements barely secured their respective positions,” Ali said in a media release.
Bassarath got a resounding vote of confidence in the elections, defeating Surujdath Mahabir 34-15 to retain the presidency for a fifth term. After the vote, Mahabir accepted the results, stating: “It’s a democratic process and the electorate has chosen.”
Altaf Baksh won the post of general secretary, while Kiswah Chaitoo is the new treasurer.
Ali argued that it has become the norm for members of the TTCB executive to hold executive positions in the Zonal Councils and Affiliates, which “are considered arms of the TTCB and are expected to hold the TTCB executive accountable”.
“It is therefore apparent that the current configuration of the TTCB is entrenched with a serious conflict of interest which is detrimental to good governance, transparency and accountability. Simply put, it is equivalent to a game of professional cricket without umpires which is worrying,” said Ali.
He also argued that the authority afforded to the TTCB to govern itself is not being exercised to administer cricket for the public good and that “the TTCB has lost its legitimacy”.
“I therefore call on the respective members of the current TTCB executive to step down with immediate effect, amend the TTCB constitution to remove the conflict of interest and call new elections. I also make another call to the authorities and right-thinking members of the TTCB and other stakeholders to move into action within the remit of the law to rescue the TTCB from a cricket governance pandemic.”