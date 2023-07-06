Ali: Change needed in way CWI directors appointed

Former West Indies youth player, now attorney-at-law Zaheer Ali, has renewed his call for professional and qualified persons to be appointed as directors of Cricket West Indies in order to chart the way forward for the organisation.
In a reaction to the regional side failing to qualify for the ICC 50-over World Cup, Ali, said the “toss for reform resides with the territorial boards.”
He also urged that CWI should revisit the previous reports on the governance of West Indies cricket.
“The recommendations for the development of West Indies cricket contained in those reports are a good starting point and must be meaningfully reconsidered with other focused discussions and recommendations to resuscitate and reform West Indies cricket,” said Ali.
“I wish to kindly remind all the stakeholders in West Indies cricket that the territorial boards are responsible for the formation of the directorship of the West Indies Cricket Board, who has the overall responsibility for the administration, management, and operations of our cricket,” he continued.
“The legal framework of the respective territorial boards must attract and allow for experienced and qualified persons coupled with the requisite passion and commitment for cricket to lead the charge, including making fit and suitable appointments to the West Indies Cricket Board for the benefit and enjoyment of the West Indian people,” Ali argued.
The recent appointments of Daren Sammy and Miles Bascombe to the positions of white-ball head coach and CWI director of cricket respectively have been criticised on social media.
Those appointments would have been ratified by the CWI board of directors.
Ali said that from a Trinidad and Tobago context, the process for the appointment as a director to CWI is “troubling, undemocratic and does not facilitate the appointment of experienced and qualified persons coupled with the requisite passion and commitment for the good of cricket and to promote good governance.”
Arjoon Ramlal and Kerwin John are the current TTCB directors on the on CWI board of directors.
“I am strongly convinced and maintain that the resurgence of West Indies cricket resides heavily in the reform of the respective territorial boards evidenced by my formal calls in the year 2019 to the office of the Honourable Prime Minister and Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago. Whilst I was advised by both offices that the matter was forwarded to the Ministry of Sport and Youth Development for actions, I have not seen any meaningful intervention which is worrying and to the detriment of Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies cricket,” said Ali.
“I make another call for the immediate review of the TTCB Incorporation Act to ensure among other things that there are suitable appointments and effective representation of our people for a consistently high quality, successful and international West Indian product,” Ali concluded.