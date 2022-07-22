Nigel Ali scored the first half-century of the Norman’s Windball Cricket League at Eddie Hart Savannah last weekend to lead Misfits to a 66-run victory over Club House in their Premier Division match.
Ali’s 60 led Misfits to 125 for six off their 12 overs. Club House replied with 59 for nine off their 12 overs.
The league continues this weekend with four matches today and five tomorrow. Today’s action bowls off with XIL taking on Lumber Boys from 12.30 p.m.
Meanwhile, tomorrow, Limerz will take on It Doh Matter in the first match from 9 a.m. while defending champions Morefire will close off the action from 4 p.m. against Strike Force.
Last weekend’s results:
Premier Division
Heavy Hitters 75-7 (12 overs) (Ravi Soodeen 18, Aneil Sammy 14; Brandon Barker 3/22, Shane Maharaj 2/6) vs Rampage 39 (10 overs) (Shawn Joseph 14, Derrick Jaglal 12) —Heavy Hitters won by 36 runs
Misfits (Ravi) 125-6 (12 overs) (Nigel Ali 60, Donny Deane 10 n.o.; Jeremiah Wint 2/22) vs Club House 59-9 (12 overs) (Sarvesh Dindial 14, Kevin Lalta 12) —Misfits (Ravi) won by 66 runs
Upsetters 55-7 (12 overs) (Akash Ramlochan 21; Jeremy Maharaj 3/6, Micheal Harford 1/5) vs Hard Drive 33-8 (10.1 overs) (Carlos Samlal 14; Clint Dookie 3/7, Wazim Juman 3/10) —Upsetters won by 23 runs
AS 11 Sauce Boys 73-6 (12 overs) (Ryan Persad 22, Brian Gangoo 12; Amrit Popan 2/19, Nissan Rahim 2/20) Level Allstars 72-5 (12 overs) (Avesh Chotoo 14, Amrit Ropan 17 n.o.; Ronald, Ragoonanan 2/20, Ronald Ramcharan 2/7) —AS 11 won by 1 run.
Smurfers 50-9 (11 .2 overs) (Jimmy Ramlogan 20; Kyle Ramoutar 4/5, Elizah Fraser 2/5) vs Surrey 51-7 (12 overs) (Akeal Ramoutar 16 n.o.; Khason DeLeon 2/10) —Surrey Won by 3wickets
CSK 99-7 (12 overs) (Hanuman Moonsammy 32, Brandon Harrylochan 20; Mark Cumberbatch 2/9) vs Misfits (Renie) 54 (10 overs) (David John 14; Yasir Mohammed 3/7, Avian Mejias 3/13) —CSK won by 46 runs
Misfits (Ravi) 78- 8 (12 overs) (Romel Kimkeran 21, Gregory Webb 15; Sanjay Lohori 3/11) vs Legacy 41 (10 overs) (Sachin Harrylal 13; Roshan Mithal 4/2, Shastri Maraj 2/6) —Misfits (Ravi) won by 38 runs
Over-40 Division
Savannah Boys 53 (10 overs) (Collin Roberts 12, Ravi Saith 10; Frankie Ragoonanan 4/5, Larrie Dick 3/10) vs Culture 49-9 (12 overs) (Frankie Ragoonanan 26; Leon Barron 3/1, Ravi Saith 2/6) —Savannah Boys won by 5 runs
Upcoming Fixtures
(@ Eddie Hart Savannah)
Today
XIL vs Lumber Boys, 11 a.m.
Club House vs Valley Boys, 12.30 p.m.
Rampage vs Misfits, 2 p.m.
Police vs Level Up, 4 p.m.
Tomorrow
Limerz vs It Doh Matter, 9 a.m.
Furniture Boys vs Club House, 11 a.m.
Anthrax vs Max Out, 12.30 p.m.
Take & Pass vs Level Allstars, 2 p.m.
Strike Force vs Morefire, 4 p.m.