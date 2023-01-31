Ali hundred keeps Naparima perfect in SSCL Premier Div

Rahul Ali scored the first century of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership Division yesterday to help Naparima College to a 182-run victory over Shiva Boys’ Hindu College in their second round match at Lewis Street in San Fernando.
Ali scored 111 not out to lead Naps to 269. In reply, Shiva Boys were dismissed for 87. The victory ensured ‘Naps’ remain unbeaten in the competition after two rounds of matches.
Presentation College Chaguanas also stayed perfect with a four-wicket win over St Benedict’s College while Presentation San Fernando opened their campaign with a ten-wicket victory over Hillview College.
Summarised Scores:
Hillview College 108 (40 overs) Andre Suglal 27; Aadian Racha 3/11, Nickyle Jalim 2/17, Khaleem Mohammed 2/10) vs Pres San Fernando 112-0 (17.2 overs) (Khaleem Mohammed 45 n.o., Riyaad Mohammed 51 n.o. —Pres Sando won by 10 wickets
St Benedict’s College 179 (46.3 overs) (Chris Sadanan 61, Jaydon John 33; Brandon Deonarine 3/31, Alexander Chase 2/22, Zachary Madray 2/25) vs Pres Chaguanas 181-6 (37.1 overs) (Justin Jaggassar 54, Luke Ali 30, Enrico Premchand 32; Chris Sadanan 2/43). —Pres Chag won by 4 wickets
St Mary’s College 119 (45 overs) (Arshad Harrilal 24; Rajeev ERamnath 4/21, Aaron Basant 2/13) vs Vishnu Boys Hindu College 123-4 (Andrew Rambaran 41 n.o., Rajeev Ramnath 36; Ruel Williams 1/14). —Vishnu Boys won by 6 wickets
Naparima College 269 (Rahul Ali 111 not out, Stefan Katwaroo, 40; Raoul Goolie 3/49, Antonio Bachoo 3/52) vs Shiva Boys’ Hindu College 87 (Zachary Ramjattan 4/10, Liam Mamchan 3/17, Mathew Cooper 2/11). —Naparima won by 182 runs