Former West Indies and Trinidad and Tobago youth team captain, now attorney-at-law Zaheer Ali has commended the work of the Harvard Cricket Club in helping to develop the next generation of sportsmen and all-round citizens.
Ali was the feature speaker at the closing ceremony for the Harvard Club Cricket Coaching Clinic in St Clair recently, when he urged the youngsters to choose their company wisely and to take advantage of programmes like the coaching clinic to achieve their full potential.
In attendance were students and young cricketers ranging from ages five to 16, their parents, coaches and club administrators, namely former Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee president and president of the Harvard Club Brian Lewis, cricket analyst Lester Cassimy, and club administrator Mark Mason.
During his address, Ali recognised and commended the club for its continued contribution to youth, community and national development through sport and noted the importance of sport in his professional and personal development.
He recognised his parents and in particular his father, who he dubbed as his principal coach for giving him the opportunity and support and recognised several of his coaches and administrators at the Harvard Clinic for their guidance and contribution to his overall development.
Ali emphasised to the students and young cricketers that, “the resurgence of West Indies and national cricket resides heavily with you.”
He also stressed that the training and guidance that they have obtained from their coaches and administrators over the past couple of months creates a good foundation to build on, in pursuit of their personal goals.
Ali urged the young sportsmen to exhibit good sportsmanship throughout their career which is also the mantra of the Harvard Club and reminded the graduates that sport could provide opportunities for educational and academic development, employment, travel, and that they themselves are role models and an inspiration for their peers and others in their respective communities and schools.
Ali also shared many of his personal experiences as a student at the clinic, including having the opportunity to meet and interact with West Indies batting legend Brian Lara.
Ali, who is also one of the legal officers in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and co-host of Beyond the Tape “Legally speaking” segment on TV6, also strongly advised the young sportsmen to choose their company wisely and associate with persons who have their best interest at heart.
He warned that many talented sportsmen over the years would have met their unfortunate demise through their involvement in crime and criminality.
Ali also commended the parents for choosing a positive and constructive path for their children and urged them to maintain their commitment and dedication to their children’s development.
Ali concluded his address by commending the Harvard Club and gave an undertaking to have further discussion with the officials and other stakeholders there with the aim of progressing the work of the Club for the national good.
Harvard Coaching
Clinic Awards:
Net 4 (5-7 years)
Most Disciplined—Ibraheem Ali
Most Improved—Ehron John
Best Bowler—Jevon Bootman
Best Batsman—Jahlani Simpson
Net 3 - (8-10 years)
Most Disciplined—Zahid Bisnath
Most Improved—Javeed Ali
Best Bowler—Ezekiel Romain
Best Batsman—Joshua Ramdhanie
Net 1/ Net 2 ( 11-18 years)
Most Disciplined—Niyan Mahabir
Most Improved—Jovani Bootman
Best Bowler—Dominic Redhead
Best Batsman—Darion Bridgelal