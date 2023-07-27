Captain Zaheer Ali

SUPPORTING THE YOUTH: Former West Indies and T&T Youth Captain Zaheer Ali, back left, with some of the awardees at the Harvard Club Cricket Coaching Clinic closing ceremony last Sunday.

Former West Indies and Trinidad and Tobago youth team captain, now attorney-at-law Zaheer Ali has commended the work of the Harvard Cricket Club in helping to develop the next generation of sportsmen and all-round citizens.

Ali was the feature speaker at the closing ceremony for the Harvard Club Cricket Coaching Clinic in St Clair recently, when he urged the youngsters to choose their company wisely and to take advantage of programmes like the coaching clinic to achieve their full potential.

In attendance were students and young cricketers ranging from ages five to 16, their parents, coaches and club administrators, namely former Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee president and president of the Harvard Club Brian Lewis, cricket analyst Lester Cassimy, and club administrator Mark Mason.

During his address, Ali recognised and commended the club for its continued contribution to youth, community and national development through sport and noted the importance of sport in his professional and personal development.

He recognised his parents and in particular his father, who he dubbed as his principal coach for giving him the opportunity and support and recognised several of his coaches and administrators at the Harvard Clinic for their guidance and contribution to his overall development.

Ali emphasised to the students and young cricketers that, “the resurgence of West Indies and national cricket resides heavily with you.”

He also stressed that the training and guidance that they have obtained from their coaches and administrators over the past couple of months creates a good foundation to build on, in pursuit of their personal goals.

Ali urged the young sportsmen to exhibit good sportsmanship throughout their career which is also the mantra of the Harvard Club and reminded the graduates that sport could provide opportunities for educational and academic development, employment, travel, and that they themselves are role models and an inspiration for their peers and others in their respective communities and schools.

Ali also shared many of his personal experiences as a student at the clinic, including having the opportunity to meet and interact with West Indies batting legend Brian Lara.

Ali, who is also one of the legal officers in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and co-host of Beyond the Tape “Legally speaking” segment on TV6, also strongly advised the young sportsmen to choose their company wisely and associate with persons who have their best interest at heart.

He warned that many talented sportsmen over the years would have met their unfortunate demise through their involvement in crime and criminality.

Ali also commended the parents for choosing a positive and constructive path for their children and urged them to maintain their commitment and dedication to their children’s development.

Ali concluded his address by commending the Harvard Club and gave an undertaking to have further discussion with the officials and other stakeholders there with the aim of progressing the work of the Club for the national good.

Harvard Coaching

Clinic Awards:

Net 4 (5-7 years)

Most Disciplined—Ibraheem Ali

Most Improved—Ehron John

Best Bowler—Jevon Bootman

Best Batsman—Jahlani Simpson

Net 3 - (8-10 years)

Most Disciplined—Zahid Bisnath

Most Improved—Javeed Ali

Best Bowler—Ezekiel Romain

Best Batsman—Joshua Ramdhanie

Net 1/ Net 2 ( 11-18 years)

Most Disciplined—Niyan Mahabir

Most Improved—Jovani Bootman

Best Bowler—Dominic Redhead

Best Batsman—Darion Bridgelal

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WINDIES SMASHED AGAIN

WINDIES SMASHED AGAIN

West Indies sunk to a demoralising five-wicket defeat against India in the first One-Day International yesterday in Barbados after left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja demolished their batting.

The Caribbean side’s struggles in the format continued when Kuldeep ended with the flattering figures of four for six from three overs and Jadeja supported with three for 37 from six overs, and they were dismissed for 114 in 23 overs after they were sent into bat.

U-19s crash to another defeat

THE Trinidad and Tobago men’s Under-19 cricket team fell to a five-wicket defeat against Guyana in their Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 three-day Championship match at Sion Hill Playing Field in St Vincent, yesterday.

T&T men join women in CAZOVA semi-finals

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s men joined their women in the semi-finals of the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship Wednesday night in Suriname.

There was the possibility of the three-time champions finishing fourth and last in Group B and not advancing to the knockout stage with defeat in their final round-robin match.

Hoerman Cup men now 2nd

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Hoerman Cup men have moved up but still trail Puerto Rico after the second day of the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Lowlands, Tobago, yesterday.

Puerto Rico’s men currently lead the competition after finishing Day Two with a six-stroke lead over T&T, who finished six over par.

Bassarath confident of good crowd for 3rd ODI

Bassarath confident of good crowd for 3rd ODI

TRINIDAD and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath said that everything is in place for the Trinidad leg of the white-ball series between West Indies and India next week and is expecting a big turnout at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba despite the disappointing news that hometown player Nicholas Pooran had made himself unavailable for the three-match ODI series.

Bain, Walker battle for two RBC titles

Bain, Walker battle for two RBC titles

SHILOH WALKER and Makeda Bain will contest two singles finals when the curtain falls on the RBC Tobago Junior Tennis Championships today at Shaw Park.

The two will be on opposite sides of the net in the Under-16 title match after posting straight-set wins yesterday.