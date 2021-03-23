All aboard

The entire squad of players are in camp in the Dominican Republic for Trinidad and Tobago’s opening qualifier for the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup.
The T&T men’s national football team face Guyana from 7 p.m. tomorrow in Santo Domingo. There will be live televised coverage on Flow Sports and carried via radio broadcast on I95.5FM.
Greek-based forward Levi Garcia, Belgium-based defender Sheldon Bateau, US-based defender Noah Power and Aubrey David, based in Costa Rica with CONCACAF League champs Saprissa, were the last pieces of the jigsaw to come together for head coach Terry Fenwick’s 26-man roster.
David, 30, was born in Guyana but grew up in Trinidad. He played most of his youth and senior international career with T&T and is no stranger to clashes with his country of birth, having played in the last two meetings, both of which ended in 1-1 draws.
Given strict Covid-19 quarantine restrictions at home, like many Caribbean countries, T&T open its campaign at a neural venue.
David believes the loss of home advantage was huge. “It is a little bit disappointing to play our home game in another country...it would be a big advantage for us if we had the home stadium and the support from home, but it is what it is,” David stated. “We just have to look forward to getting ourselves on the right foot and starting the campaign in the right way, trying to get three points.”
Despite playing away, the defender is confident that T&T has what it takes to come away victorious. “We have lot of senior players and we have a lot of young players that come in with talent also. So, I think we have the right mix,” David assessed. “To get the right result we have to go on the field, be determined, play hard, work for each other, and I think the result will go our way,” he continued.
“What is important is for us to just go out there on the field and put everything together,” adding, “just to make sure that we get the campaign off on the right start and the right tempo, which is to get the three points. I think that is most important for us, to give us confidence and to build the unity within the team and for us to qualify for the World Cup.”