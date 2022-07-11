The Badree Academy of Sport Education (BASE) has resumed its operations following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic with the intention of reversing the negative impact the lengthy absence of team sports would have had on youth development.
Since March 2020, sport was put on hold with the government implementing restrictions to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
BASE, which was founded by former number one ranked T20 bowler in the world Samuel Badree, resumed operations on April 16.
The former West Indies leg-spinner said that during the two years of the pandemic, “children recorded worrying levels of inactivity and skill development was stymied. The pandemic had a deleterious effect on our young boys and girls and as soon as the opportunity for the resumption of team sport presented itself, BASE reopened its doors.”
Badree, who is now a cricket commentator, noted that during the first few sessions, the adverse impact of the pandemic was quite evident, however as sessions went by, children began to display greater levels of skill acquisition as well as improved social skills.
The academy has registered over 150 children and caters for the diverse needs of the participants, ages ranging from 5 to 18 and including both boys and girls.
The beginners group targets fundamental skills and the basics of the game. As children improve, they can move on to the intermediate group which focuses on more complex skills and then there is the advanced group that prepares children for hard ball cricket.
Once the children have demonstrated proficiency at this level, they can finally move into the ‘high-performance’ group which includes children who are playing at a competitive level representing their schools and various zonal and national teams.
There is a clearly defined pathway for children to progress as skills and competencies improve and the Academy continues to develop players for national duty with four players — Brendan Boodoo, Zane Maraj, Scyon Charles and Ganesh Gobin — picked in the Trinidad and Tobago Under-15 team that will participate in the West Indies Under 15 tournament in Grenada in August.
The coaching staff includes Badree, former West Indies fast bowler Ravi Rampaul, West Indies coach development officers Keshava Ramphal and Brendon Ramlal, former West Indies women’s captain Stephanie Power, women’s player Tammika Ramsumair, former national youth players Christopher Siew-Sankar and Shiva Rambaran, Arnold Bassnoo, Sharaaz Hosein and Brian Mathura.
Sessions are held every Saturday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy from 9 a.m. to noon where the children go through their warm-ups, fitness development, skill development and end with a game element.
“The emphasis of this programme is to get children active and away from their screens, to develop important social and life skills and to have fun in a safe environment while doing so,” Badree added.
He also thanked title sponsor PowerGen as well as presenting sponsors Omega XL, Guardian Life, R. Teeluck Financial Services, Montcalm and Nico’s Nook Tobago for making the programme affordable and accessible to all participants.
The 2022 programme will run until the end of November and there will be an opportunity to play competitive matches against other teams in a U-15 tournament set for August.
“We thank all our parents for their commitment, Mr. Haresh Ragoonath of the BLCA and all our stakeholders as we continue to nurture champions,” Badree concluded.