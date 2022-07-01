ALL ARE WELCOME

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge said the franchise got what they wanted from the recent Professional Cricket League draft and explained that despite the team’s poor showing in the latter half of the regional four-day tournament, a total revamping of the squad was not the way to go.
After winning their first two games in the West Indies Championship, the Red Force lost two of their last three matches, with the final rain-affected game ending in a draw.
The Red Force stuck with their core group of players but added Shannon Gabriel and Darren Bravo to their contracted list after both players lost their West Indies retainer contracts. Missing out on Red Force contracts were Kirstan Kallicharan and Denesh Ramdin.
However, Furlonge said both players, along with other senior cricketers, including Evin Lewis, Amir Jangoo, Kjorn Ottley, Mark Deyal and Jon Russ Jagessar, will be invited to train with the squad as they gear up for the Super50 later this year.
“Yes, we got what we wanted. These are the best players we have at the moment. Because of the lack of cricket, players didn’t get a full opportunity to show their abilities, so we thought to just revamp the whole team wouldn’t be in the best interest of the players,” Furlonge explained.
“We had a couple of forced changes to make with Darren Bravo and Shannon Gabriel coming into the team and we also had Yannic Cariah coming back in. He (Cariah) did very well this season and I think he fully deserved his contract so I am happy with the mix there. We have batsmen, we have fast bowlers and we have spinners,” he continued.
On the question of not contracting a full-time wicketkeeper, Furlonge said: “The thinking is that we have many young wicketkeepers but we didn’t just want to give them a contract like that without having seen them in the two-day league cricket.”
“So, we will give them the opportunity to earn their place in the franchise team next year. There will be trials which will give them an opportunity to earn a place.”
Furlonge said the Red Force programme will continue to engage and develop players and that they have a few young wicketkeepers on the radar.
“We have a couple (wicketkeepers) we have been developing over the last year and we will continue to develop them. They have shown their commitment in terms of availability for practice and for trial matches, so they are committed to improving themselves and trying to get into the franchise team,” the Red Force coach explained.
“We have Daniel Williams, who is sort of our second keeper to Joshua Da Silva. We also have Denesh Ramdin. We also have young Aaron Bankay, who went with the West Indies Under-19s for their preparation for the World Cup earlier this year. We have Jeremiah Cruickshank and Aaron Alfred and some other senior players like Steven Katwaroo, so we have these guys to look at,” he added.
Asked about Jangoo’s possible involvement in Red Force training since not being retained by the Leeward Islands Hurricanes for the 2022-2023 season, Furlonge said the former T&T youth player will be invited to join the camp. He will also be inviting Kjorn Ottley as well as Denesh Ramdin and Kirstan Kallicharan.
Furlonge also informed the players that a retainer contract does not automatically translate to a place in the starting line-up. “Performance will give the players the edge,” he insisted. “Even with contracted players, everyone are on a level playing field and performance will determine if you make the final team. We always tell the players that they need to show the commitment,” he said.
“Some of the other senior players will be invited to training for the Super50 like Jon Russ Jaggesar, Evin Lewis, Mark Deyal and others, so we expect a lot of competition to make the Super50 team,” Furlonge concluded.