All-AROUND POWER

TRINBAGO KNIGHT Riders (TKR) head coach Phil Simmons believes the all-around contributions from his team are rounding the squad into a formidable force for this year’s edition of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
And he is looking for that kind of consistency tonight at the Queen’s Park Oval when TKR tackle the formidable Guyana Amazon Warriors from 7 p.m..
Before that match, the TKR women will look to keep their hopes of reaching the final of the Massy Women’s CPL alive when they face the Amazon Warriors women from 2.30 p.m. Both teams are winless and need a victory to boost their hopes of facing the already-qualified Barbados Royals in the final.
Back on the men’s side, the Warriors are in second spot with seven points from four matches, enjoying a healthy net run rate of 3.283, while the Knight Riders are in third with the same number of points but from five games to date.
“We are enjoying what we are doing and that is the important part of us. Winning comes from enjoyment,” said Simmons at a media conference at the Hyatt Trinidad Regency yesterday.
About tonight’s match, Simmons said of TKR’s opponents: “They have been playing excellent cricket, so it is going to be a tough game for us but we seem to be getting our footing right now, so we will make sure we to give them a proper game tomorrow.”
TKR managed to successfully defend what several commentators described as a sub-par score of 142 against the Jamaica Tallawahs Sunday at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday. But Simmons said the performance demonstrated the team’s depth.
“All it says to us is somebody is going to put up their hand at different points. I think when you look at the team, the number one person you expect to put up their hand is Nicholas (Pooran). He has not (shown) his class yet and still we won three games, “ Simmons surmised, “so it is nice that people put up their hands in different situations and once you have that in the team, then you have a chance of winning from positions that people don’t believe you can win. Not many people would have believed that we could defend 140 (142), so that is nice for us to have.”
Simmons continued: “In tournaments, it is nice when you can win close games like that. It creates a certain amount of confidence within the team and I am sure we are going to get into a position like that again and we will have the confidence that we have won one like that...it helps!”
CEO Pete Russell expects the hype created in Barbados will go up a notch in this country.
“I think the frustration with St Lucia is we were a bit unlucky with the weather. We had great weather everywhere else, St Kitts and Barbados. The tournament has really got underway and I think the atmosphere in Barbados was great and we know it is going to be amazing here in Trinidad. Obviously, nothing beats a Trinidad/Guyana game — the first one in Trinidad — so I think tomorrow (to)night is going to be an absolute cracker. Both teams are playing well, so we are looking forward to that. We are very excited about Trinidad.”
The CPL also yesterday announced a partnership with Guardian Life Ltd that resulted in the distribution of 1,400 tickets for the games being staged on the weekend at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
The tickets were disseminated through the Daren Ganga Foundation, the Samuel Badree Cricket Academy and Secondary Schools Cricket League.