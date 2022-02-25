All El Salvador

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-20 women failed to impress and were on the back-foot for most of the match when defeated 3-0 by their El Salvadorian counterparts in their opening 2022 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship encounter yesterday at Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic.
T&T were under pressure and having little possession from the first whistle. However, they did get the first clear chance in the match, one of just two dangerous moments at their opponent’s goal over 90 minutes. In the sixth minute, Latifa Pascal’s long punt out of defence sprung left-winger Tori Paul on the counter-attack, and her low shot forced a good save from El Salvador goalkeeper Andrea Dada.
Mostly, though, T&T were forced to defend. Early on, the young “Women Warriors” looked in utter confusion when conceding an indirect free-kick which was only kept out when defender Moenea Mejias got a leg in the way to deflect an incoming shot.
T&T custodian Akyla Walcott was kept busy, including when fending off shots from the El Salvador attacking tandem of Lesly Calderon and Josseline Uribe inside the first quarter-hour. It was no surprise when Calderon gave El Salvador the lead in the 23rd minute. Defender Chrissy Mitchell failed to intercept a long ball down the middle, leaving Calderon time to stroke a low shot past Walcott.
Even so, T&T could have gone in level at the half, when from a T&T corner-kick a deflected shot forced Salvadorian goalkeeper Dada to push the ball onto the underside of the crossbar. Two minutes later, Josseline Uribe got around T&T defender Pascal and with Walcott hesitating, was able to easily hand her team a 2-0 cushion in the 43rd minute.
It was more of the same after the interval, with T&T forced to defend deep in their own half. The T&T women were lucky not to concede twice after, with both Andrea Maestre and Isabela Rencinos striking the T&T goalpost with long-range shots.
From the poorly-built wall defending the earlier indirect free-kick in the first half, to the overall defensive structure, it all showed the less than adequate preparation by head-coach Jason Spence’s team. Finally, T&T’s technical deficiencies were exposed with El Salvador’s third goal.
Having conceded a free kick, Walcott constructed a defensive wall down the middle of her goal, giving Linda Guillen such a clear look from both sides that a straight shot at the near post was enough to give El Salvador a third item in the 87th minute.
T&T will hope to bounce back tomorrow against traditionally less formidable St Kitts & Nevis, who they beat 6-0 the last time the teams clashed at the tournament.