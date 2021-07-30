All eyes on women’s 100

A classic Tokyo 2020 Women’s 100 Metres final is in the making.
Ivory Coast sprinter Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Jamaican track stars Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce produced sizzling runs in round one at the Olympic Stadium here in Tokyo, Japan, yesterday, and are likely to push each other to very fast times in today’s 8.50am (T&T time) championship race.
But first, they must successfully negotiate the semi-final round, which also features a third Jamaican, Shericka Jackson, Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye and Bahamian Tynia Gaither.
Ta Lou topped heat four in 10.78 seconds to equal the African record set by her fellow Ivorian, Murielle Ahoure. Heat two winner Thompson-Herah was next fastest overall at 10.82. And Fraser-Pryce topped heat five with a 10.84 run. Ahye won heat seven in 11.06.
Fraser-Pryce, a two-time Olympic 100m gold medallist, said she was pleased with her run.
“Technically, very sound. The next couple of runs are going to be super-competitive so you want to make sure you nail the technique.”
Thompson-Herah, the defending Olympic champion, was also satisfied.
“Get out for the first 30 and control. Everything is fine. Just taking it round by round.”
Barbadian Tristan Evelyn, T&T’s Kelly-Ann Baptiste, Guyanese Jasmine Abrams, Antigua and Barbuda’s Joella Lloyd, and Amya Clarke of St Kitts and Nevis did not qualify for the semis.
Evelyn, who finished sixth in heat three in 11.42 seconds, was disappointed with the performance she produced on her Olympic debut.
“I felt like I had a good start, but my transition wasn’t there today. My finish was pretty good but it was just too much ground to cover.”
Earlier, Lloyd and Clarke competed in the preliminary round. Lloyd won heat three in 11.55 seconds to secure a round one berth.
“On the ride here and during my warm-ups I was very nervous,” 19-year-old Lloyd told the Express, “but when I got to the line and the introductions were going on, I felt like I belong here at the Olympic Games.”
Clarke finished third in heat one in 11.67 seconds to book a lane in round one.
“I didn’t run my personal best (11.53),” said Clarke, “but hopefully I’ll get into the semifinals.”
Clarke fell short of her goal. She is only 21, though, and will have other opportunities on the global stage.
Dominica’s Thea LaFond is into the Women’s Triple Jump final after disturbing the sand at 14.60 metres—a new national record. Jamaicans Shanieka Ricketts (14.43m) and Kimberly Williams (14.30m) also qualified.
In the Men’s 400m Hurdles, British Virgin Islands athlete Kyron McMaster won heat four in 48.79 seconds to earn a spot in the semifinal round. Afterwards, McMaster said he is confident about his medal chances.
“I always feel that I’m podium ready. I’m going to push the body once I get to the final, God spare life, health and strength, push the body harder than usual.”
Jamaican Jaheel Hyde was also impressive, winning heat two in 48.54 seconds. Hyde’s teammates, Kemar Mowatt and Shawn Rowe also qualified for the semis, clocking 49.06 and 49.18.
Natoya Goule was the fastest qualifier in the women’s 800m. The Jamaican looked very comfortable in winning heat two in one minute, 59.83 seconds.
“This is the best I’ve ever been in my life for the preparation coming in,” Goule declared, “so I’m just looking forward to see what God’s plan is for me. I am ready.”
St Vincent and the Grenadines half-miler Shafiqua Maloney was eliminated after finishing seventh in heat five in 2:07.89.
“It’s one for the books, fans or no fans. I came out and competed as best as I could. Next three years I’ll definitely be ready and better.”
T&T’s Portious Warren is into the Women’s Shot Put Final. Warren threw a personal best 18.75 metres in the qualifying competition. Jamaicans Danniel Thomas-Dodd (18.37m) and Lloydricia Cameron (17.43m) did not advance.
Jamaica’s Chad Wright qualified for the Men’s Discus final with a 62.93m throw. His teammates, Fedrick Dacres (62.91) and Travis Smikle (59.04m) were both eliminated.
“Today was just an off-day,” said Smikle. “None of my throws were connecting. It’s really hard to take that performance.”
Bahamians Donald Thomas and Jamal Wilson did not qualify for the Men’s High Jump final. Thomas cleared 2.21 metres, while Wilson went over the bar at 2.17.
“Today wasn’t the problem,” Wilson lamented. “Being more prepared is the key.”
Jamaica finished third in heat two in a national record time of three minutes, 11.76 seconds to qualify for the 4x400m Mixed Relay final.
Cuba earned its second medal at Tokyo 2020 at the Nippon Budokan indoor arena, yesterday, judoka Idalys Ortiz claiming silver in the Women’s Over 78kg division. Ortiz lost in the final to Japan’s Akira Sone. T&T’s Gabriella Wood was beaten in the first round by Maryna Slutskaya of Belarus.