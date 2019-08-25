ALL FALL DOWN

A staggering batting collapse in yesterday’s penultimate day saw beleaguered West Indies bundled out for their sixth lowest-ever total against India, as they crashed to a humiliating 318-run defeat in the opening Test and fall behind in the two-match series.
Set an improbable 419 for victory after India declared their second innings on 343 for seven, an hour after lunch at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, West Indies folded meekly for exactly 100 in their second innings, handing India their biggest-ever away victory in terms of runs.