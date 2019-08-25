Roston Chase

SHORT-LIVED CELEBRATION: West Indies’ Roston Chase, right, shares a “high five” with teammate John Campbell in celebration of India captain Virat Kohli’s dismissal during yesterday’s fourth day’s play in the first Test, at the Sir Vivian Richards cricket ground in North Sound, Antigua. --Photo: AP

A staggering batting collapse in yesterday’s penultimate day saw beleaguered West Indies bundled out for their sixth lowest-ever total against India, as they crashed to a humiliating 318-run defeat in the opening Test and fall behind in the two-match series.

Set an improbable 419 for victory after India declared their second innings on 343 for seven, an hour after lunch at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, West Indies folded meekly for exactly 100 in their second innings, handing India their biggest-ever away victory in terms of runs.

ALL FALL DOWN

Feeling their pain

What do you say about a performance like that…something that hasn’t been said already? At least England had a second innings to rescue themselves after being routed for 67 in the first innings of the latest Ashes Test at Headingley, and they did so astonishingly courtesy of a memorable unbeaten hundred by Ben Stokes – and a few outrageous strokes of luck – in a record last-wicket partnership with Jack Leach to square the series with two matches to play.

