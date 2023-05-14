ALL FALLING INTO PLACE

THE Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) chairman Douglas Camacho is expecting this country to put on a good show when the Commonwealth Youth Games are hosted from August 4-11, noting that everything is or will be in place well ahead of the event.
“One thing Trinidad can do well I suppose is put on a good show and a party, so I anticipate this to be no different,” Camacho told the Express during a function in honour of former West Indies wicketkeeper Deryck Murray at the Queen’s Park Oval, earlier this month.
As for the readiness of T&T to host the games, Camacho, also chair of the 2023 CYG Local Organising Committee (LOC), said: “You know people in Trinidad, if they had given us two weeks, we would have probably pulled it off and the visitors would have probably thought it was wonderful and only the people involved in it would have known the headache and hassles it caused them.”
He continued: “Different things are at different stages but it is on the day, that is when everything will have to run smoothly. I think the committees pretty much have everything in hand.”
Giving an update on preparations, Camacho indicated he is expecting the new track at the Hasely Crawford Stadium (HCS) to be completed this month and the refurbishment and repairs to be completed by July.
He noted that the refurbishment and repair work at the HCS is moving quickly and that the other two venues that will host events in Trinidad are ready.
“We are hosting the Carifta swimming and track and field in 2025 and that will come up very quickly but the big upcoming one is the Commonwealth Youth Games and I think things are well under way for that,” Camacho assured.
“Three events in the games will be held in Trinidad and four in Tobago. The Velodrome and the Aquatics Centre (in Couva) are fine and the Hasely Crawford is being prepared,” he reaffirmed.
“The German people are putting down the track. They are here and they are doing what it takes to finalise that, and I expect that to be done and dusted in the next week or two,” Camacho revealed.
“The project manager UDeCOTT said that by the middle of July, they anticipate the (refurbishment and repair) work to be completed and they would be able to host a test event well in advance of the games...and that will square away Trinidad,” he added.
As regards Tobago, Camacho indicated that the beach volleyball venue is still under consideration after “some other options were put on the table.”
“The original plan was Pigeon Point, but there are some other options that have been put on the table for consideration. The netball is in the Shaw Park Cultural Complex and it will be the first major international sporting event that will be hosted there,” he pointed out.
Camacho noted that the “big challenge” will be the logistics of travel between the islands and that the various committees are working hard to ensure everything is in place.
He also disclosed that most of the Commonwealth countries have visited Trinidad and Tobago over the last couple of months, to get an idea of what is on offer, and he is expecting the event to boost tourism to both islands.
“I imagine that being an Under-18 games, parents and grandparents may travel with players and hopefully we will get a lot of tourist activities out of it. And hopefully those who come will enjoy it so much that they will come back afterwards,” Camacho concluded.