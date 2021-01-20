All for ‘Pride’

Veteran off-spinner Ashley Nurse says Barbados Pride will be focussed on upholding the “rich legacy” of Barbados’ cricket, by winning next month’s Super50 Cup in Antigua.
Pointing out that the tournament would be a competitive affair with several international players available for various franchises, Nurse said Pride were confident of executing their skills and getting positive results in the February 7-27 campaign.
“Any tournament we go into, we like to go all the way. We have a long rich legacy of Barbados cricket so we just like to carry on that,” said Nurse, one of several players with West Indies experience named recently in the 15-man squad.
“We have a really good team this time around. [It’s a] well balanced side so it’s all about going out there, harnessing our skills and keep doing the job for the people of Barbados.”
He added: “We always back ourselves to do well in any regional tournament. It’s going to be a tough tournament. Everyone is basically full strength this time around so we’re going to back our skills to do the job.”
Nurse, a veteran of 54 One-Day Internationals for West Indies, will be joined by other international players in captain Jason Holder, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Chemar Holder, Kyle Hope and Shai Hope, in a strong Pride lineup.
Holder, the West Indies Test captain, along with Brooks, Chase and Shai Hope, all declined selection for the ongoing tour of Bangladesh, leaving them available for the Pride’s upcoming assignment.
Nurse said their inclusion had been a huge boost to the squad, not only in terms of the quality they brought but the added confidence. “It’s really good [to have them around]. They’re lots of experienced fellas and international cricketers as well,” said the 32-year-old.
“Any time you pick a Barbados team and you have six or seven international players in it, you have to back yourself to go all the way. Everyone is going to feel confident with their squads and we’re definitely confident with ours.”
Nurse, with 146 wickets from 113 List A matches, will be a critical member of the bowling attack, especially in the spin department which includes 20-year-old left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop and Test off-spinning all-rounder Chase.
And he said it was vital he brought his experience to bear on the squad, not only in match-winning performances but in inspiring younger players. “[It’s about] consistency, trying to go out there and do my job each and every time,” Nurse stressed.
“I’m a senior guy in the team so I try to raise my hand in any situation and keep pulling along the youngsters in the team and try to lead by example.”
He continued: “It’s all about keeping to the plans. Obviously as a bowling unit we put plans together and it’s about sticking to the plans as long as possible.
“Even when you’re under the pump, it’s about backing your skills, backing the captain and backing your teammates and just keeping putting the plans together. And we know the plans that we sit down and put together are proper plans so you have to back that.”
Nurse said one of the keys to success for Pride in Antigua would be remaining patient, especially in difficult situations.
“It’s going to be balanced conditions in Antigua so it’s all about putting things together, keep working on your skills and patience,” Nurse pointed out. “Fifty-over cricket is a lot more time per se as compared to a T20 game so it’s all about sticking in the game as long as possible.”