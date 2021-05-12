ALL FORMATS GOAL

Trinidad and Tobago left-arm orthodox spinner Akeal Hosein is happy and grateful to be awarded a Cricket West Indies central retainer contract and is focused on repaying the faith of the selectors by lifting his game as he aims to become an all-format asset for the regional side.
CWI only offered one all-format contract for 2021 to 2022 and that went to top all-rounder Jason Holder. Meanwhile, Hosein was given a white-ball contract along with fellow T&T players Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran.
The 28-year-old Hosein made his West Indies ODI debut in January against Bangladesh and has since played six matches, grabbing eight wickets.
In first-class cricket, Hosein has played 23 games grabbing 63 wickets while in List A cricket, he has played 40 matches, taking 53 scalps.
He has also played 40 T20 matches, grabbing 23 wickets.
“I was happy and grateful to be told that an investment is going to be made in me for the West Indies by offering me a retainer,” he said of earning a place among the elite in the Caribbean.
He said he had “no hesitation at all,” when it came to accepting the contract as he committed himself to working his way up the ranks.
“It’s not something I would say I’ve been working towards... my main aim is to be able to represent West Indies in every format consistently,” he added.
He said the contract is a big encouragement for him and an incentive for him to keep putting in the effort even as there is no domestic or regional cricket in the near future.
Last week, the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board announced that there will be no club cricket in 2021 while the national team halted training until May 24 due to the latest surge in Covid-19 infections in the country.
“I guess this is just part of what comes with being in and around the set-up and an incentive to keep working and performing at that level,” Hosein said. “It’s a lot of encouragement. To know that you’re chosen from so many players around the Caribbean and to be offered a retainer shows they have and are putting a lot of faith in you,” he added.
“It’s something that any player would now feel safer knowing that he’s going to be in and around the mix once he keeps up his fitness and performances etc,” Hosein reasoned.
As for his next step, Hosein said he will continue to work hard to try and “break into the West Indies Test and T20 teams and cement my place in West Indies cricket. But above it all, my main goal is to enjoy the challenges and to go out there and give 100 per cent,” he concluded.