All hands on deck

In 2026, Trinidad and Tobago has perhaps its best chance at qualifying for a FIFA World Cup in 20 years.
Even so, T&T senior men’s football team head coach Angus Eve believes that will only happen if there is a collective effort of Government, corporate T&T, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) and other citizens.
The expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup will take place in North America where as joint hosts, Mexico, Canada and the United States do not have to qualify.
And even without these three regional giants involved, the Caribbean, North and Central America (CONCACAF) region is still guaranteed an additional three automatic World Cup qualifying spots and two intercontinental play-off berths.
To Eve that presents an opportunity for T&T to qualify, if the country is willing to grasp it.
“Bring a foreign coach or whatever coach, and we don’t have the systems in place, we are still not going to qualify,” a flippant Eve stated at a media briefing prior to the team’s departure yesterday, for a friendly international against Guatemala tomorrow and CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers in the USA between June 16-20.
“What has been lacking is the total support from the other fractions of football, not just the TTFA,” noted Eve. “We keep talking about we want to qualify for World Cup...but are we really? Are we really preparing?”
Eve questioned whether there is the necessary level of commitment to get to the next World Cup at the Ministry of Sport level or at the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago.
“It is a challenge just to get a pitch for us to train on,” Eve disclosed. “So, it’s a lot of things. It’s not just the technical staff or the TTFA to qualify for a World Cup. This is a country thing,”
He continued: “We are talking about commitment. We want (commitment from) not just the guys (footballers), but the staff, the FA (Football Associations), the press, Trinidad and Tobago,” adding, “As a nation if we say we want to qualify for a World Cup, we need corporate citizens. We need everybody on board.”
At his staff level, Eve said the effort to qualify for the 2026 World Cup begins with the efforts to compete at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup, which takes place between June 24-July 16.
“Although this is the Gold Cup, this is a stepping-stone to the World Cup,” Eve pointed out.