All hands on deck

Shedon Bateau

STAYING LOOSE: Shedon Bateau, left, chats with Levi Garcia, centre. The footballers were all involved as senior men’s head-coach Angus Eve stepped up preparation earlier this week ahead of their 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifying round campaign.--Photo: TTFA Media

In 2026, Trinidad and Tobago has perhaps its best chance at qualifying for a FIFA World Cup in 20 years.

Even so, T&T senior men’s football team head coach Angus Eve believes that will only happen if there is a collective effort of Government, corporate T&T, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) and other citizens.

The expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup will take place in North America where as joint hosts, Mexico, Canada and the United States do not have to qualify.

And even without these three regional giants involved, the Caribbean, North and Central America (CONCACAF) region is still guaranteed an additional three automatic World Cup qualifying spots and two intercontinental play-off berths.

To Eve that presents an opportunity for T&T to qualify, if the country is willing to grasp it.

“Bring a foreign coach or whatever coach, and we don’t have the systems in place, we are still not going to qualify,” a flippant Eve stated at a media briefing prior to the team’s departure yesterday, for a friendly international against Guatemala tomorrow and CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers in the USA between June 16-20.

“What has been lacking is the total support from the other fractions of football, not just the TTFA,” noted Eve. “We keep talking about we want to qualify for World Cup...but are we really? Are we really preparing?”

Eve questioned whether there is the necessary level of commitment to get to the next World Cup at the Ministry of Sport level or at the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago.

“It is a challenge just to get a pitch for us to train on,” Eve disclosed. “So, it’s a lot of things. It’s not just the technical staff or the TTFA to qualify for a World Cup. This is a country thing,”

He continued: “We are talking about commitment. We want (commitment from) not just the guys (footballers), but the staff, the FA (Football Associations), the press, Trinidad and Tobago,” adding, “As a nation if we say we want to qualify for a World Cup, we need corporate citizens. We need everybody on board.”

At his staff level, Eve said the effort to qualify for the 2026 World Cup begins with the efforts to compete at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup, which takes place between June 24-July 16.

“Although this is the Gold Cup, this is a stepping-stone to the World Cup,” Eve pointed out.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

All hands on deck

All hands on deck

In 2026, Trinidad and Tobago has perhaps its best chance at qualifying for a FIFA World Cup in 20 years.

Even so, T&T senior men’s football team head coach Angus Eve believes that will only happen if there is a collective effort of Government, corporate T&T, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) and other citizens.

CLEAN SWEEP

CLEAN SWEEP

A record half-century on debut from Alick Athanaze followed up a career-best spell from Kevin Sinclair and enabled West Indies to clinch a four-wicket win against hosts United Arab Emirates in the third One-day International and complete a 3-0 series sweep.

Gauff, Pegula knocked out in women’s doubles semis

Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend reached the women’s doubles final at the French Open by beating second-seeded Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 6-0, 6-4 yesterday.

The Canadian-American pair, seeded 10th, will face unseeded Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Wang Xinyu of China in tomorrow’s final. Hsieh and Wang upset sixth-seeded Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Blue Devils whip Steelpan Players in T10 opener

Blue Devils whip Steelpan Players in T10 opener

The Blue Devils started the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast with a bang, defeating the Steelpan Players by six wickets in the opening game of the fourth edition of the competition at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, yesterday.

Caricom road races to be held in Trinidad

The 16th Caricom 5km and 10km road races will be staged in Trinidad on July 1-2 forming part of the pre-event of the annual July Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government.

Caricom will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023. The first CARICOM 10K was held in 2005 to commemorate the United Nations International Year of Sport and Physical Education.