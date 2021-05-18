All hands on deck

USA-based TTO swimmer Adriana Gooding was recently named as one of 18 high school student-athletes in Florida to be honoured for their leadership.

Gooding, a member of TTO age-group swim teams (Carifta, CCCAN, CISC) from 2013 to 2017, is a student at the Sagemont School in Florida and was bestowed the ChangeHER Award presented by US congresswoman of Florida’s 23rd District, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, earlier this month.