All hands on deck

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis said the sporting community must do its part to combat the spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths following the announcements of the State of Emergency (SoE) and new restrictions and regulations restricting outdoor sporting activity.
Authorities drafted specific new regulations including Legal Notice 142 of 2021 that dictated the immediate cessation of all outdoor exercise and sports.
“During the period of public emergency between 5.01 am and 8.59 pm (outside of curfew hours), a person shall not participate in outdoor sports or exercise in public places or operate any sport clubs including cycling, running, hiking, swimming, golf, tennis, football, rugby and hockey clubs,” the regulations stated.
But on Monday, despite the announcement of additional regulations — aimed to put a squeeze on the spread of the pandemic locally — Minister of Health, Terrance Deyalsingh, said allowances made last year for nationals aiming for international competition remain in place.
“So, under the previous regulations we did exempt persons training for national teams. So persons training for Olympics, CONCACAF, that goes on. So the national teams which were already exempted, that will still apply,” Deyalsingh said.
But some national teams are adapting a more cautious approach despite the minister’s clarification. Men’s senior football team head coach Terry Fenwick and team manager Adrian Romain, and national men’s junior hockey coach Darren Cowie — preparing for Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers and Junior Pan Am Championships competitions, respectively — have said they have postponed their training.
“Because of the SoE, the national senior men’s team have in line with Covid and government restrictions have postponed training at this time. We were advised by medics and senior government officials this would be the safest way forward,” said Fenwick.
“Yes, we are allowed to train in groups but we have taken the step to do virtual training for this week then enter camp so no one will be at risk,” said Romain. “All players will be tested on entry of this camp then we depart Trinidad to Bahamas within few days after.”
Cowie said he and other hockey national teams had been advised that the allowances for national team sports had been rescinded and they had ceased outdoor training for now.
‘Distinction between
recreational and
organised sports’
Lewis said given the increasing numbers of both cases and deaths, “we need to support our over stressed and over stretched parallel health system, public health system, the front-line workers and in particular the medical staff and people who are really putting themselves on the line to fight Covid-19. We are in a war and all hands are on deck.”
While he stated that one of the important tools in the tool kit for combating Covid-19 was a healthy and strong immune system supplemented by physical activity, the new regulations came about because of previous breaches by some recreational and leisure sports enthusiasts, cited for excessive congregation.
While he said it was important to distinguish between recreational sports and organised sports, in particular, national team sports and national athletes preparing for international tournaments and the July 23-August 8 Tokyo2020 Olympics, Lewis is looking forward to some of the less established names in track and field to make a strong attempt at qualifying for the Tokyo Games — still under threat of cancellation following strong petitions in opposition to its staging in Japan in recent days.
IOC and World Athletics — with a transparent criteria adjusted to include a mix of qualifying standards and ranking during the Covid-19-affected qualifying period — set the deadline for Olympic qualification in track and field as June 29.
“It is challenging but I know the NAAAs is working closely with the Ministry of Sport and Community Development and the Ministry of Health to address those issues, so that the spike and the measures that have had to be taken have not come at an ideal time with just about 10 weeks to go to the Olympics,” noted Lewis.
The majority of Team TTO athletes who have booked spots to Tokyo are based outside. And given the Covid situation locally, Lewis said the TTOC are considering following suit to shift their base overseas temporarily.
“So as to ensure that the implementation of Tokyo Games protocols are not adversely affected. That is one of the options we will certainly have to look at because at this point in time the Olympics are on. We need to nail down some things with the border being closed etc. It is a challenging situation, but people have died, Covid-19 is rampant and the sporting community is being called upon to do their part and we have to do it.
The TTOC is approaching the pandemic seriously and is adapting to strict counter-measures like PCR testing, daily testing and isolation from rest of general public to be on compliance with the Tokyo Games protocols and rules.
“We press on... the SoE was not a surprise and the members of sporting community and ecosystem in T&T that would not necessarily be at the elite end, continue to do their part.”