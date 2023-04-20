All not lost

UNDER-20 Women national team head coach Dernelle Mascall says all is not lost following Trinidad and Tobago’s failure to qualify for the 2023 Concacaf Under-20 Women Championship, to be played in the Dominican Republic from May 24 to June 3.
Mascall pointed to inexperience and lack of preparation of her team, which went out of the qualifiers in Curacao following a 5-0 loss to Puerto Rico on Wednesday night, having beaten Guadeloupe (3-2) and Cayman Islands (3-0) in earlier matches.
Appointed just one month before the tournament, Mascall, a former T&T youth and senior team player, believes there is potential in her group, given that eight of her 21-member squad were 15 and under.
“Reality is, the core of this team was taken from our High-Performance (U-15) programme,” Mascall explained. “Apart from that most of the payers still have another shot at the U-20 level and nine players are still eligible for the upcoming U-17 tournament.
“So, the experience and exposure they gained here in this tournament, I really think it augurs well for the future of the womens’ programme, and I strongly believe that with ample time for preparation this group of players are the ones to put us back on the map in the women’s game,” stated Mascall.
In their winner-take-all group decider, T&T were no match for a Puerto Rico team that have a few players in United States colleges. With a few of her players visibly winded against Puerto Rico, Mascall hinted that preparation may not have been ideal for the level of competition, despite earlier work put in by coaches Marlon Charles and Ayanna Russell in the High-Performance programme.
“Fitness, maturity and experience were the deciding factors for us in the end,” Mascall reasoned. “The game versus Guadeloupe took a lot out of us. They were physical and they actually matched out athleticism in some parts of the park.
“Puerto Rico has invested in the women’s game and are now reaping the benefits. We have to give credit to them,” Mascall concluded.
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO
21.Sophia Keel (GK); 19.Jada Graham (7.Talia Martin 46), 17.Anastasia O’Brien, 3.Cicely-Anne Spencer-Wickham, 5.Kaitlyn Darwent (18.Shakira Charles 86); 6.Marley Walker (captain), 14.Cherina Steele, 16.Carissa Cowan (10.Orielle Martin 29); 2.Jeniecia Benjamin (4.Kanika Rodriguez 80), 12.Nikita Jackson (9.J’Eleisha Alexander 46), 15.Rasheda Archer.
Substitutes: 1.Mikaela Yearwood (GK), 20.Sadiel Antoine (GK), 8.Jessica Harragin, 11.Mariah Williams, 13.Athena Jackson.
Coach: Dernelle Mascall