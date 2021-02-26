All...or nothing

Whether or not Sunil Narine plays in today’s final, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force skipper Kieron Pollard believes he has the right mix to get the job done and bring home their 13th CG Insurance Super50 trophy.
The Red Force will battle Guyana Jaguars for the Sir Clive Lloyd trophy at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua from 1.30 p.m. However, ace spinner Narine will be a game-day decision with the Red Force expected to do an assessment during their training session last evening.
Although Narine is a key asset in their bowling department, Pollard said his side has shown its adaptability in coping with a number of injuries throughout the competition, to win all of their matches, in securing their place in the final. And whatever comes their way today, he is confident his players will rise to the occasion.
“Sunil...we’ll see. We’ll take a call on that and we have a session today (yesterday), so we’ll see where he is at and make a decision either tonight or first thing in the morning. We all are hoping to see him in our final XI. He is a world class individual for us, so fingers crossed,” Pollard said. But the skipper noted that “in terms of personnel, I think we have the right mix.”
“In terms of experience, youth, wicket-taking ability and flexibility in the batting order, I think we did a very good job in selecting this squad and we tried to cover all bases and it has shown in that every individual that has come into the team (starting XI) has done well despite their varying roles,” Pollard explained.
“It goes to show we are very flexible in what we are doing, and we take everything by a game-by-game sort or basis so yes we have covered all bases and it is just a matter of getting that right combination for that final game and guys coming out and giving one last big effort,” he added.
Pollard also dismissed superstition that teams are expected to lose at least once in any given tournament and that the Red Force may be due for a bad game in the competition. “It is something that we say in the tournament that ‘we have to lose a game sometime’ but that (saying) was taken off the record in the last CPL when TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) were able to go unbeaten (and win the tile).”
“It is not about superstitions. There is nothing superstitious about it. We’ve gotten here thus far and again it is one more hurdle to cross so we will have to do what is necessary,” he added. However, after chasing successfully in the competition so far, the Red Force skipper has a feeling that fate will conspire for them to bat first in the final but insisted “we will be okay with that.”
“Every time we sit down to play, we think about batting first. It is sometimes an advantage to bat in the day. When it is hot, the ball might not be doing much but we just sort of found a formula that worked for us,” he said.
“The first couple of games, when we did it, it was more out of not knowing what the pitches had to offer and the conditions. We have always had the intention to bat first, and we will be comfortable doing either.”
“If you look at it, we have a strong batting line-up. In our bowling we have guys who have experience and know how to defend totals. The way how things work sometimes, I’m sure we will be batting first (in the final), but either way we will be okay with that. It is just a matter of what you do, you have to do it well and once you do it well, then the sky is the limit,” he added.
The Red Force skipper is also looking for an inspirational end to the Super50. “Any trophy is special and the fact that in 2018 we got knock out in that semi-final, just being able to get that final and all the hard work we have done to get there, it will be inspiring for us to go out and win that title and I’m sure it will be an inspiration to the people of T&T and it will give them something to cheer about with all that has been happening. So hopefully we can put a smile on their faces and make it into a nice Saturday afternoon into night and it will be special for all of us in the end,” he added.
He also urged his players be the hero in the final but at the same time not let the occasion get to them. “Once it is a final, guys are always going to have nerves and it is according to how you accept that in a final, but I always look at it in a sense that now we are down to two teams and there are four other teams who would love to be in our position and what’s the worst that can happen from there,” said Pollard.
“The most you can do in these sort of games is come out, do your best, be the hero, be the man of the match and put things on records that people can always remember so you don’t take on that pressure of it being a final and don’t let it be nerve-wrecking,” he added.
“In term of experience in our line-up, we have guys who would have played and won finals, not only here in the Caribbean but all around the world as well so we will be putting all those experiences together to keep everyone as calm as possible so we can enjoy the actual game,” Pollard concluded.
The experience in the T&T line-up includes Denesh Ramdin and Ravi Rampaul, who have both played in six Super50 finals and have won four of titles. Both Pollard and Darren Bravo have featured in five Super50 finals and also have four titles. Meanwhile, Lendl Simmons has won three out four of the final Super50 finals he has been a part of and Jason Mohammed has won two of four finals and Evin Lewis has won two of the three finals that he has competed in.
SQUADS:
RED FORCE (from): Kieron Pollard (captain), Darren Bravo (vice-captain), Akeal Hosein, Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, Lendl Simmons; David Furlonge (head coach).
JAGUARS (from): Leon Johnson (captain), Shimron Hetmyer (vice-captain), Christopher Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Ramaal Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul, Akshaya Persaud, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith; Esuan Crandon (head coach)