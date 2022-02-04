ALL REVVED UP

Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Jayden Seales is looking forward to the upcoming regional four-day tournament and anticipating more consistent performances in terms of his pace after putting in extra work on his fitness and conditioning over the past few months.
Seales will be in line to make his four-day debut for the Red Force when the regional first-class competition returns next week. The Red Force will place Jamaica in their opening round fixture at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba starting Wednesday and Seales is excited for the opportunity to take the field alongside fellow fast bowlers Anderson Phillip and Shannon Gabriel.
Seales said he stepped up his training intensity in anticipation of a heavier workload with the ball in the 2022 and said he is focused on getting better and improving in all aspects of his game rather than resting on his achievements of his past.
“Mentally, I am in a really good space seeing that I had a good year in 2021. But I am not living off of that year. It is now time to improve my game even more and try to become better with every series or every game that I play,” Seales told the Express yesterday ahead of an all-day Red Force training session at the National Cricket Centre in Couva.
“My training this year started off intense with the West Indies 50-overs team in Jamaica. I started off bowling longer spells. The bowling coach wanted me to start bowling longer, so they started giving me longer bowling time and I think my body is getting fitter because of that and I am getting more accustomed to it,” Seales continued.
“Training back home with Red Force, I started to incorporate the same intensity. So, every day I have bowling, I try to bowl for an hour-and-a-half and then take a rest and then go for another 90 minutes and see how my body feels. So, it is a lot of high intensity training but I am getting used to it,” he added.
In terms of his pace, Seales said he is working on improving it and being more consistent when it comes to maintaining a consistent level for long periods of time.
“I am trying to improve my pace. In my first series when I made my debut, my pace was around 135 to 136 mark and it was fluctuating up and down because I wasn’t at full fitness…I wasn’t fit enough,” Seales admitted.
Fast-tracked into West Indies set-up
The right-arm quick was fast-tracked into the West Indies set-up straight after the Under-19 World Cup in 2020 and made his Test debut after playing just one first-class match. In four Tests, Seales has taken 16 wickets with a best of five for 55.
“In my second series, my fitness went up but it wasn’t where I wanted it to be but I think now, after being around team for the length of time I have been here, and training with the coaches and the conditioning I have done, I think I will be able to maintain a good speed above 135,” Seales said of his new training schedule. “So, I have been trying to get myself to that fitness level to remain consistent with speed for longer periods of time and it has been working out for me so far.”
Looking ahead to the four-day games, Seales said it will be exciting to take the field with Phillip and Gabriel and that he will be aiming to test the batters and get breakthroughs for the team.
“It will very exciting to step onto the field with Andy and Shannon. Andy and I bowl well together in training and we give the batsmen a really good challenge. I think Andy brings out the best in me as a bowler in terms of being aggressive and always remaining consistent against the batsmen. We always have clear plans and we try to execute so I am very excited to play with these guys if the chance comes,” said Seales.
“With Shannon, his big thing is to be consistent and always ensuring that we give the batsmen a proper workout and not giving them any free boundaries and just making sure they have to work for all their runs and just stay strong on them. That is Shannon’s key message for us and that is what we tend to do and try to do as much as possible for as long as possible,” he noted of his senior West Indies teammate.
“My goals really, once given the opportunity, is to bowl to the best of my ability and try to get breakthroughs for the team when needed,” Seales said of his plans for the upcoming matches.
“In terms of numbers of wickets, I don’t really think about numbers that I want…if I get eight wickets in the two games, I will be really pleased but also, I will be pleased once I am consistent in what I want to do which is to give the batsmen a good challenge,” he concluded.