All Sectors Netball one-day tournament today

The COURTS All Sectors Netball League will host a one-day tournament today at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena (ERISA), Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua, beginning at 11.00 a.m.
The event will serve as a pre-tournament competition ahead of the start of the 2023 season which is expected resume its annual programme, on Saturday January 7, 2023.
All Sectors Netball was last played in 2020 before being curtailed at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Teams that played then were invited to participate and to date; seven sides have confirmed participation. These are Bermudez United, Defence Force, Fire Service, Jabloteh, MIC Tigers, Police Service and the Unit Trust (UTC).
Teams are required to register 12 players and five officials only. They may register three male players but only two may be on court at any time during the game. These may play in any of the seven positions.