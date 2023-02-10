All square as Premiership’s 2nd round bowls off

With all the matches in the National League Premiership 1 ending in draws last weekend, all eight teams enter the second round basically on even footing.
Defending champions PowerGen Penal Sports won first innings points against cross-town rivals Clarke Road United in the ‘Penal Derby’ and players on both sides excelled, including opening batter Nicholas Sookdeosingh, who’s second innings unbeaten 101 proved crucial in denying hosts PowerGen an outright victory at Syne Village.
With the T&T Red Force into their second game of the West Indies Championship and the opening batters still not cemented, players like Sookdeosingh and Camillo Carimbocas, who also scored a century in the first round, could get a look in if they can produce with the bat again this weekend.
Carimbocas opened the innings and scored 124 for Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 against Preysal Sports at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain last weekend while Kirstan Kallicharan also reached triple figures for the Parkites in the match which ended in a stalemate with the hosts clinching first innings honours by just ten runs.
Sookdeosingh will be in action for Clarke Road this weekend when they face Comets Sports at Wilson Road in Penal while Carimbocas will line up with QPCC 1 against QPCC 2 at the Oval.
In the other games starting today and concluding tomorrow, Preysal Sports will host Central Sports, who came within one wicket of an outright victory last weekend against Victoria United.
Meanwhile, Victoria United will square off against the defending champions in Barrackpore. All matches bowl off at 10 am today.
National League
fixtures:
Round 2 (Feb 11-12)
Premiership 1
Preysal Sports vs Central Sports, Preysal
QPCC 2 vs QPCC 1, Queen’s Park Oval
Clarke Road United vs Comets Sports, Wilson Road
Victoria United Sports vs PowerGen Penal, Barrackpore
Premiership 2 North
Canefarm Sports vs Munroe Road Cricket Club, Crown Street
Merry Boys Sports vs El Socorro Youth Movement, Diego Martin
Defence Force Sports vs HKL Aranjuez Sports, Mucurapo
Prions Services Sports vs QPCC 3, Arouca
Premiership 2 South
St Julien Sports vs Barrackpore Sports, St Julien
Cosmos Sports vs Yorkshire Sports, Williamsville
Premier League U-19 vs Marchin Patriots, National Cricket Centre
Endeavour Sports vs Caldrac Club, Endeavour. .