ALL SQUARE

GUYANA certainly gave Trinidad and Tobago’s senior footballers the test they needed.
Showing some fight late on, the T&T Soca Warriors battled back for a 1-1 draw against an improved Guyana squad in the Courts Caribbean Classic final at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on Tuesday night.
Having beaten Barbados 9-0 on Friday night and achieved a +9 goal differential over two matches, compared to Guyana’s +5, Trinidad and Tobago were awarded the inaugural Courts Caribbean Classic trophy.
For the first time in two years, “Trinis” came out in numbers to support the Soca Warriors and if emotions were high earlier among the 10,000 or so crowd, it morphed into euphoria, when three minutes into added-on time AEK Athens winger Levi Garcia headed in Jean-Luc Rochford’s corner-kick to draw the hosts level. Rarely has a drawn game against the Guyanese been so celebrated.
T&T’s head coach Angus Eve would have been thrilled with his team’s fightback in the final quarter-hour, after many of his players appeared rattled earlier on by Guyana’s industrious effort to coral them. Firstly, Eve appreciated the positives. “It was a welcome sight to see the crowd we had in the stadium,” he said. “It means we are making some kind of progress when people want to come see you play.”
The match was one of attrition and two penalties, rather than great football. Arguably the best local referee in recent years, Crystal Sobers, nevertheless got the first penalty decision wrong. If young Jesse Williams’ clean win of the ball, from penetrating Guyana striker Trayon Bobb, was a foul, then defenders should not be encouraged to tackle.
Putting in a sliding tackle, Williams got to the ball first, and cleanly. Sobers pointed to the spot and 39-year-old veteran Neil Danns converted in the 60th minute to give Guyana a 1-0 lead.
Sobers later turned down an appeal from T&T substitute Reon Moore, for a similar spot-kick, after Clive Nobrega’s sliding tackle on him in the 88th minute. But a minute later she immediately pointed to the spot. This time, Rochford blew past Leo Lovell and fell over during the defender’s attempt to win the ball back, with a tackle from behind.
Garcia (Levi) failed to convert the spot-kick as an inspired Akel Clarke, in the Guyana goal, kept the winded-looking Guyanese in the match, with a series of brilliant saves in the final 15 minutes.
“I thought the two penalties were soft to be honest,” opined Eve, who may have had a different perspective had Garcia not gotten the equalising goal. It was not always good for T&T, who looked most dangerous when throwing caution to the wind in the final moments.
While Guyana worked hard to restrict the spaces, the Soca Warriors offered no defensive press, and for long periods there were few of the good forward transitions shown against weaker opponents Barbados.
“The game plan was to let them come to us, so we can play in behind (Guyana) to Levi, and work off Levi,” explained Eve. “Guyana nicked a couple balls off them and the confidence went,” adding, “and we started to go long.”
What Eve would have been proud of was the fight his squad displayed. But that paid professional footballers could not make a crisp and accurate pass, would be a concern. “They showed a lot of character to keep fighting,” said Eve.
T&T’s coach could also smile at Rochford’s growth from youth captain into a senior national player, and Levi Garcia starting to look the dominant player his talent always hinted he could be. But not so much when and where they lost possession, particularly by young talent Judah Garcia, who consistently failed to protect the ball.
Had Danns made better use of the first of Judah Garcia’s errant passes, Guyana would have had an explosive early start, but he shot straight at T&T custodian Marvin Phillip. Guyana’s improvement is almost remarkable and coach Shabazz was not shy to point out the “Golden Jaguars” are not the bunch T&T beat 3-0 in World Cup qualifying just a year ago.
“For long periods, we thought they (T&T) would buckle under the pressure,” stated Shabazz. “(If) our last result made Trinidad and Tobago feel they gone past Guyana. You ent gone no way star,” added Shabazz, who also credits his friend of 30 years for recent improvements in T&T football as well. “He (Eve) has done a really, really good job in a short time,” the former Caledonia AIA coach assessed. “It shows our time has come.”