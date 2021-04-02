ALL SQUARE

There were no surprises in Antigua on Good Friday as the West Indies and Sri Lanka played out a predictable draw on a flat, batting-friendly surface, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, resulting in a tied Test series with both matches drawn.
The onus was on the Windies trying to force an outright victory. But after rain cut-short the first session, with the wicket still good for batting, the Sri Lankans saw out the remainder of the day’s play without too much bother, reaching 193 for two when stumps were drawn.
Set an improbable 377 to win, the visitors resumed on an overnight 29 without loss with a potential 98 overs to navigate. That was reduced to 83 after a late start and then a short stoppage. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (75) and Oshada Fernando (66 not out) both scored half-centuries to slow the West Indies’ progress.
An early chance put down and an injury to fast bowler Shannon Gabriel just after lunch further stalled the hosts as the game crawled along to an inevitable stalemate. Only 25 overs were possible in the morning session and Sri Lanka rode their luck to reach 93 without loss as the Windies had one good opportunity to break the opening partnership early in the day.
Gabriel sent down a short delivery that was drifting down the leg-side that brushed the glove of Lahiru Thirimanne -- on 17 at the time -- only for wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva to put it down.
The Sri Lankan opener didn’t make the mistake again as he and skipper Karunaratne made the hosts pay. Karunaratne, who has struggled for runs all series, finally came good, scoring 54 at the first break while Thirimanne, who scored three half-centuries in the series, was on 37.
After the resumption, Gabriel left the field after pulling up with a hamstring injury.
However, that did not dampen the intensity of the bowling unit with Alzarri Joseph stepping up in the next over, inducing Thirimanne (39) into the drive outside off stump with the batsmen getting an edge to Cornwall at second slip. At that stage, the visitors still needed 284 for an unlikely victory in the final two sessions, but Brathwaite kept on attacking with fielders all around the Sri Lankan batsmen.
While there were a few close calls, with a few balls keeping low off the pacers, and a couple bouncing and turning from the spinners, luck was on Sri Lanka’s side for much of the second session. Karunaratne was disciplined in leaving alone anything outside off stump, scoring most of his nine boundaries through the on side and down the ground.
But then Kyle Mayers entered the fray and underscored his all-round ability, wrapping Oshada Fernando on the pads only for the original dismissal decision to be rescinded upon review by the batsman.
But the bowler was rewarded for his patience, removing skipper Karunaratne for 75, with one that swung back into the left-hander and struck him on the pads. He reviewed the call but the original decision was upheld.
The wicket gave the hosts some impetus with Roach hitting Oshada Fernando on the helmet in the next over, but the visitors went to tea without further loss at 146 for two with the game seemingly headed for a draw. Fernando brought up his half-century in the final session before the two teams accepted the inevitable outcome, shaking hands and forgoing the final hour of the contest.