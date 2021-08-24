ALL SQUARE

DISAPPOINTING it was, even for West Indian fans accustomed to disappointment.
Despite some fight from Kraigg Brathwaite (39) and a top-score 47 from former captain Jason Holder, the men in maroon folded on the final day, yesterday, losing the second Test by 109 runs against Pakistan at Sabina Park, Jamaica.
Pakistan posted scores of 302-9 & 176-6, declared both times, while the West Indies were all out for 219 in their second turn at the crease, chasing an unlikely victory target of 329.
Young pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets for 43 runs, leading to him being named Player of the Series, after taking his match tally to ten for 94. Meanwhile, spinners Nauman Ali (3-52) and Hasan Ali (2-37) also contributed significantly to the Windies’ demise.
The hollow consolation for the hosts was, having won the first Test, by one wicket, they could do no worse than draw the series going into the second Test.
“As all series I have been in against Pakistan, this has been a hard-fought series. In the first game we batted a little better than they did. In this game they bowled better than we did,” West Indies coach Phil Simmons surmised. “That’s the way the series usually goes between the two teams, a very hard-fought series, and 1-1 is justified,” he added.
There was no holding on this time. Needing to bat sensibly on a pitch both camps rated as sedate -- except for those overs after the new ball had been taken — the West Indies lived up to their notorious reputation for brittle batting and were bowled out twice in a match spanning just over three days actual playing time. This, as much of the first three days had been lost owing to rain and related interruptions.
WI captain Brathwaite noted that his players needed to find a way to negotiate the difficult periods in matches, as the Pakistanis did. “I still think it’s a positive. We didn’t lose the series, again I thought that was good,” noted Brathwaite. “The team did a supreme job in the first Test, and we obviously let ourselves down in the first innings of this Test.”
The demise of the West Indies might already had begun on the penultimate day when opener Kieron Powell gave selectors no incentive to retain him, when run out after lazily failing to ground his bat.
Once again, the archaic tradition of having a bad batsman protect a good one was exposed when night watchman Alzarri Joseph went cheaply for 17. His early dismissal put the Caribbean team under more pressure.
Joseph went at 65 for two but could hardly be faulted for the team’s crumbling, as front-line batsmen Nkrumah Bonner (two), Roston Chase (0) and Jermaine Blackwood (25), accounted for a total 27 runs, as Pakistan grabbed four wickets in the morning session.
Hasan Ali got Bonner lbw (69-3) while Chase (73-4) was caught by Imran Butt at third slip. And, after showing some early restraint, vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood (101-5) was caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, when trying to defend from Nauman Ali, the left-arm leg spinner.
Brathwaite attempted to replicate one of his protracted innings, spending 250 minutes at the crease trying to save his team but, on 39, he cut to point and was caught by Fawad Alam, again off Ali.
Kyle Mayers — his terrible form had produced three consecutive ducks in as many innings during the series — looked good for his 32 before edging Afridi to Rizwan’s right, when rain was about to stop play.
Holder (47) was near his half-century when falling for a set-trap and was caught by Fawad, off Ali’s spin. The rest offered token resistance with wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva (15) and pacer Kemar Roach (7) also going cheaply.