All-time low

Trinidad and Tobago’s Calypso Girls had never lost to Wales in a Netball World Cup match until yesterday.
An eight-game T&T winning streak against the Welsh ended when the British team won 70-55 at the 2023 World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.
Having finished ninth at the 2019 edition of the Netball World Cup, T&T will conclude what has to be a most disappointing 2023 campaign tomorrow morning.
The Calypso Girls will square off against Fiji in a play-off for 11th and 12th spot, at Arena one of the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Tip-off is set for 3 a.m. (T&T time).
Only once previously had T&T finished out of the top-10, when 11th in Auckland, New Zealand in the 2007 tournament.
Yesterday, T&T goal-shoot Afeisha Noel was a force when the ball got to her as she converted 44 goals from 49 attempts, while goal-attack Joelisa Cooper sunk 11 of 12 attempts. For Wales, the six-foot, five-inch Celtic Dragon shooter Georgia Rowe was almost unstoppable netting 47 goals from 48 attempts.
Early on, it was as balanced as the teams’ earlier record suggested. Both had won just once, and also lost four previous matches to the same opponents; Jamaica, New Zealand, South Africa and Uganda.
Level at 5-5. trading goal for goal, Cooper gave away the possession with a wild pass intended for shooting partner Noel and in the blink of an eye the Welsh were out to a 10-5 lead. They pegged back to be within a goal, down 10-11 and kept it close until the end of a quarter when a couple of lazy efforts by their captain Shaquanda Greene-Noel twice saw Wales intercepting the ball and building an 18-14 lead at the end of the first period.
T&T coach Joel Young-Strong encouraged her charges to be consistent in all four quarters. “We kept telling them play for pride. Play for your country. Play for self,” Young-Strong said.
Would such motivation work? For a while it seemed to, when T&T cut into a five-goal Wales lead for 28-27. But after Cooper threw away a long pass again, Wales rebuilt a four-goal advantage for 32-28 at half-time. It was in the second half where the more consistent Wales pulled away.
National pride could only do so much. It was really a case of professionals against amateurs. All of the Welsh ladies play full-time in England’s Vitality Netball League, in which they would have learnt about structure, patience, proper decision-making and discipline.
For T&T’s mainly amateur players, there were flashes of flair, but not consistency. Individual brilliance, but not always good teamwork. Also, a fitness deficit against every opponent they faced was also obvious.
The third quarter saw Wales race to a quick six-goal lead at 36-30 while defensively, T&T were ineffective at stopping the ball getting to Rowe, easily the tallest player on the court.
“Really good,” said Welsh coach Emily Handyside after her team outscored T&T 20-11 in the third quarter. By then, Wales opened up a 14-goal lead at 53-39 after three quarters,and one sensed that the game was up. And, it was.
Down by 20 goals at 65-45 just past the halfway mark in the last quarter, there was no belief from the Calypso Girls that they could come back. So, there it is, the Calypso Girls will now battle Fiji to avoid a worst-ever World Cup finish.