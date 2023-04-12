All too easy

BRIAN BROWNE, coach of regional U-15 champions Trinidad and Tobago, is concerned at the level of West Indies cricket at the age-group after his team comprehensively won the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Under-15 Super50 Championship.
Speaking on the Mason & Guest radio programme out of Barbados, Browne cited the lack of competitiveness at U-15 level.
T&T won the tournament after restricting both Guyana and the Windward Islands to under 80 runs.
They beat Barbados by 17 runs in a closely-fought contest and also whipped Jamaica by seven wickets. And they had already wrapped up winning the competition prior to their final match against Leeward Islands, yesterday.
“I am happy that our boys did extremely well,” Browne said. “I’m really happy that we came and we achieved our goals ultimately and we (are) lifting the trophy with a game to spare. But I am also concerned that we are not playing competitive cricket at this level.”
He continued: “Some of the games are a bit too easy at times. Ideally, you want the game to be like the game between us and Barbados,” he noted. “Across the tournament you are seeing a lot of poor scores, below 100 and just above 100. Leewards were bowled out for just about 50-odd yesterday (on Monday).”
Standard of pitches
Browne was also not pleased with the standard of the pitches and also felt it important to get young West Indian cricketers conditioned to being patient and battling out the full 50 overs.
“Patience is not these young guys’ friend and they play a rash shot in between,” he observed. “But what can we do. We have to continue to work.”
Of his own team, Browne said preparation was good. His team began with 100 or so prospects, before picking the final squad. He rated the North-South Classic as integral to selection of his final 14 players.
“Up to three-quarter way in the second innings of that game (North-South Classic) the team was not yet selected,” Browne informed, “We gave it that much chance to select the best people.”
He added: “We go through the boys with a fine teeth comb. We know exactly what we are looking for... How we want to construct the team. We make plans with these boys and we hope that they execute and we get these results.”
The coach was high in praise for the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board for its support. “We never approached them for something pertaining to preparation and they turned us down,” he declared.