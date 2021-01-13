All-rounder Fabian Allen has been named in a 15-man Jamaica Scorpions squad for next month’s Regional Super50 Cup, after declining selection for the West Indies tour of Bangladesh.
The 25-year-old, a left-arm spinner who is also a powerful lower order batsman, opted out of the ongoing tour for “personal reasons”.
He was not one of the 10 players, which include Test skipper Jason Holder and white ball captain, Kieron Pollard, listed as skipping the three-match One-Day International series due to “Covid related concerns or personal fears”.
Allen, who has played 14 ODIs and 16 T20Is since his West Indies debut three years, bolsters a Scorpions unit which will be led by all-rounder Rovman Powell features the likes of West Indies players Oshane Thomas, Andre McCarthy, Brandon King, Odean Smith and Sheldon Cottrell.
Powell and McCarthy is currently with the West indies side in Bangladesh but are expected to return to the Caribbean following the three ODIs which run from January 20-25.
Cottrell, however, was one of the players who declined the offer to travel to Bangladesh due to Covid fears. The 31-year-old has emerged as the spearhead of the Windies ODI attack in recent times and has so far taken 49 wickets from 35 matches.
Overall, there are very few surprises in the squad. Batsman Romaine Morrison, who represented Combined Campuses and Colleges last season, has been included along with 22-year-old former West Indies Under-19 left-arm spinner, Jeavor Royal, who is yet to represent Jamaica at senior level.
The Super50 Cup is set to run from February 7-27 in Antigua.
SQUAD: Rovman Powell (captain), Derval Green (vice-captain), Aldaine Thomas, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Paul Palmer, Fabian Allen, Jamie Merchant, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Sheldon Cottrell, Dennis Bulli, Javelle Glenn, Romaine Morris, Andre McCarthy.