It was a tight finish but a sub-par batting performance from the West Indies Under-19s proved to be their undoing as South Africa took a 2-1 lead in the four-match Youth One Day International series after a narrow one-wicket victory in the penultimate game of the series at Cumberland Playing Field, in St Vincent, yesterday.
Opting to bat first, the “Rising Stars” were dismissed for 106 with only four batters getting into double figures and four others failing to get off the mark.
The home team had a much better showing with the ball as off-spinner Onaje Amory bagged four wickets for eight runs from four overs in a late burst that gave the Windies hope of prevailing. However, South Africa held their nerve with Liam Alder hitting two sixes in his 24 not out, off 12 balls, to lead the young Proteas to 113 for nine in 18.3 overs to seal the win.
Earlier, the Windies had a solid start to their innings with Shaqkere Parris and Matthew Nandu putting on 37 runs in the first ten overs before the latter was out for ten.
That started the first batting slide for the hosts with Parris (27) and Ackeem Auguste (0) falling to consecutive balls from fast bowler Hendrick Coetzer (3-25) before Jordan Johnson departed for two, off left-arm spinner Asakhe Tshaka (2-25) as the hosts slipped to 51 for four in the 13th over.
Teddy Bishop and Giovonte Depeiza exhibited token resistance to take the score to 97 before the final slide was triggered with the fall of Bishop for 26 in the 29th over. Depeiza followed three balls later for 22 and the tail collapsed shortly after with leg-spinner Dewald Brevis grabbing three wickets for six runs in just three overs.
Despite the low total, the young Windies made a fist of it with fast bowler Johann Layne striking with the third ball of the visitors’ chase to remove opener Jade Smith for a ‘duck’.
However, despite a few hiccups in the middle order, South Africa stayed the course with Ethan Cunningham hitting a quick 25 off 23 balls as they raced to 50 for two in the eighth over.
The innings stalled slightly when Cunningham was stumped off Nandu before Brevis was adjudged lbw to Jaden Carmichael for six.
Off-spinner Onaje Amory then stepped in to give the Windies hope, grabbing four quick wickets to take the game down to the wire. He started off by bowling Gerhard Maree and Michael Copeland for six and nought, respectively, in the 12th over — the score then 72 for six.
He followed up with the wicket of Coetzer for eight in the 14th over and then George van Heerden for nine before Alder saw the visitors safely across the finish line, thus securing at worse a draw in the series.
The final match will be played on Monday at Arnos Vale with the Windies looking to come from behind again to level the series.
South Africa won the opening match by 18 runs before the Windies stormed back with an impressive eight-wicket win in the second game. Both teams are using the series as part of their build-up to the ICC Under-19 World Cup which will be staged in the Caribbean next month.