The thoughts going through Kieron Pollard’s head when umpire Zahid Bassarath showed him the red card Sunday night, probably wouldn’t be printable.
In football, seeing red is one of the worst moments for a player and a coach because it means the team is suddenly at a disadvantage with numbers on the field, and as a result, the team plan may have to change. But on Sunday at Warner Park in St Kitts, a cricket captain was faced with that dilemma. That was a first, at least in this part of the world, maybe a first world-wide. Since then I’m sure, the debates have been raging about whether red cards and the Caribbean Premier League’s new rules are a good thing for the tournament and even the game as a whole.
Clearly, Pollard is not a fan of the new system.
“Absolutely ridiculous,” was how he described it when speaking to Ian Bishop in his post match interview. “Polly” has never been one to put water in his mouth, as the older folks say.
Bishop, a more circumspect character, did not press the issue. But after the first case of witnessing the new rules in action, emotions are sure to rise in the world of CPL.
It would not surprise me to hear of Pollard being fined or somehow disciplined for his comments. After all, he wasn’t exactly towing the company line with his “absolutely ridiculous” statement or when he said: “We are like the pawns in the whole environment here, so we just gonna do what we are told.”
But it is easy to understand the frustration.
Having restricted the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to 160 for eight with one over to go in the innings at Warner Park, the Trinbago Knight Riders were reduced to ten men and forced to keep only two fielders outside the 30-yard circle. Sunil Narine was the man asked by Pollard to take a seat. And Sherfane Rutherford took advantage of Dwayne Bravo in those circumstances as the Patriots got 18 in the final over. The restrictions on TKR had come about because they had missed their over rate targets in the closing overs. By how much? According to Pollard, “30 seconds.”
“The new innovation that has come about cost us about 25, 30 runs in the end,” he reckoned.
It can’t be easy to be in the midst of a contest to keep the timing of your overs under control. But rules have to be respected, and they were brought in because the CPL organisers evidently had long-held concerns about their games taking too long to be completed.
That is what can be gathered from Tournament Operations Director Michael Hall’s comments in the press release announcing the over rate penalties.
“We have been disappointed that our T20 games have been getting longer and longer each year, and we want to do what we can to arrest this trend...It is the duty of those involved in cricket to ensure that the game keeps moving and we have sensitised both the franchises and our match officials to this duty ahead of the tournament,” he said.
The big question in all of this though, is, who do these rules really benefit?
I ask this question because in my time as a spectator, the length of time a match lasted never bothered me.
The few other people I have spoken to about this feel the same way. In doping their research, did the CPL canvass the paying public?
I wonder how many of those at Warner Park, Sunday, waving their flags and ramajaying for the TV cameras were bothered or even cared how long it took TKR to bowl their overs. They seemed more interested in having a party and watching Rutherford hit the ball over the boundary.
I wonder, however, if that crowd would have enjoyed a scenario where the Patriots had to defend 10-15 runs in the final over of the CPL final and captain Rutherford got the red card, forcing Dominic Drakes or somebody to have to bowl with only three men out?
It always pays to be careful what you wish for.
In an effort to make their operation more efficient and perhaps manage television time better, the CPL people run the risk of cheapening their product.
It would be a shame to have a scenario where an eliminator or final is influenced by a fielding penalty rather than the skill of a batter, bowler, or the cleverness of a captain.
This is not to say teams should pay lip service to time-keeping. Time is money. But cricket is a game of many nuances, and it would be a pity that for the sake of getting overs in on time, bowling changes, field settings and even team selections were sacrificed on the altar of speed.