Amanda sets up clash against Barty

Victoria Azarenka

ON THE RUN: Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka chases to return to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina during their third round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, yesterday. Azarenka advanced to the round of 16 after a 6-0, 6-2 straight sets victory. —Photo: AP

Within an hour of her third-round loss at the Australian Open, defending champion Naomi Osaka had consigned it to the past.

It’s part of her new resolution for 2022. No dwelling on what’s already happened. Osaka had two match points against 60th-ranked Amanda Anisimova in the third set Friday, and she missed two backhands.

Anisimova held serve to force a tiebreaker, which she dominated, and finished with an ace for a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) comeback victory over the Japanese. In doing so, the American ensured that the so-called final-before-the-final—a much-anticipated fourth-round showdown between Osaka and top-ranked Ash Barty—won’t happen.

Anisimova hit 46 winners to Osaka’s 21. Osaka praised Anisimova’s service returns and described how the ball kept coming back at her so low and fast that she couldn’t adjust her footwork to counter it. Anisimova won her first WTA hardcourt title at a tune-up tournament in Melbourne this month and is now on an eight-match winning streak.

Meanwhile, Barty advanced to the fourth round with a 6-2, 6-3 win over 30th-seeded Camila Giorgi and has only conceded eight games and spent less than three hours on court. Osaka’s loss means Victoria Azarenka remains the last woman to successfully defend an Australian Open singles title. She overpowered 15th-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-0, 6-2 to reach the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2016.

The 2012 and 2013 titlist will next play French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, who beat Jelena Ostapenko 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. Other fourth-round pairings that were set up include fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari against Jessica Pegula and Paula Badosa against Madison Keys, who held off Wang Qiang 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) yesterday. Rafael Nadal wrapped up the Day 5 programme by beating Olympic silver medallist Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 while Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev had a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win earlier over Radu Albot. The German will next play Denis Shapovalov, who beat Reilly Opelka 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

T&T go under 5-0 to Bolivia in friendly

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’S senior men’s footballers were thumped 5-0 by Bolivia in their friendly international at the Estadio Olimpico Patria in Sucre, Bolivia, last evening.

Two goals and three goals on either side of the interval were not a true reflection of the Bolivian dominance in this country’s first outing for 2022.

Young Proteas thrash Irish

South Africa captain skipper George Van Heerden led from the front as his brilliant century guided his team to victory over Ireland by 153 runs in Tarouba, yesterday, as the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup continued.

Reboot time

West Indies will chase a reversal in their recent fortunes when they face England in the first Twenty20 International today, hoping the five-match series can mark a fresh start for the embattled former World champions.

The Kieron Pollard-led unit endured a wretched run of form last year, winning only nine of 25 T20Is while also flopping spectacularly at the T20 World Cup in the UAE, taking just one of five games to finish fifth of sixth teams in their group.

Under-19s eliminated from title contention after S/Lanka defeat

Under-19s eliminated from title contention after S/Lanka defeat

Hosts West Indies crashed out of the ICC Under-19 World Cup after suffering a disappointing three-wicket defeat to unbeaten Sri Lanka in their final Group D game, yesterday.

Starting the morning at Conaree Sports Club needing a big victory in order to qualify for the Super League quarter-finals, the “Rising Stars” failed to muster the effort required, and the defeat left them third in the group behind winners Sri Lanka on six points and second placed Australia on four points.

BACK ON TRACK

BACK ON TRACK

TEAM TTO’s senior women’s hockey team rebounded from their disastrous start Wednesday to earn a 2-0 win over Peru yesterday to keep their hopes of advancing alive at the Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile.

The 47th world-ranked T&T outplayed their 33rd-ranked Peru counterparts, parking their opponents for large stretches of the game in their own half and limiting them to the occasional counter-attack.

Amanda sets up clash against Barty

Amanda sets up clash against Barty

