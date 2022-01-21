Amanda sets up clash against Barty

Within an hour of her third-round loss at the Australian Open, defending champion Naomi Osaka had consigned it to the past.
It’s part of her new resolution for 2022. No dwelling on what’s already happened. Osaka had two match points against 60th-ranked Amanda Anisimova in the third set Friday, and she missed two backhands.
Anisimova held serve to force a tiebreaker, which she dominated, and finished with an ace for a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) comeback victory over the Japanese. In doing so, the American ensured that the so-called final-before-the-final—a much-anticipated fourth-round showdown between Osaka and top-ranked Ash Barty—won’t happen.
Anisimova hit 46 winners to Osaka’s 21. Osaka praised Anisimova’s service returns and described how the ball kept coming back at her so low and fast that she couldn’t adjust her footwork to counter it. Anisimova won her first WTA hardcourt title at a tune-up tournament in Melbourne this month and is now on an eight-match winning streak.
Meanwhile, Barty advanced to the fourth round with a 6-2, 6-3 win over 30th-seeded Camila Giorgi and has only conceded eight games and spent less than three hours on court. Osaka’s loss means Victoria Azarenka remains the last woman to successfully defend an Australian Open singles title. She overpowered 15th-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-0, 6-2 to reach the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2016.
The 2012 and 2013 titlist will next play French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, who beat Jelena Ostapenko 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. Other fourth-round pairings that were set up include fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari against Jessica Pegula and Paula Badosa against Madison Keys, who held off Wang Qiang 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) yesterday. Rafael Nadal wrapped up the Day 5 programme by beating Olympic silver medallist Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 while Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev had a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win earlier over Radu Albot. The German will next play Denis Shapovalov, who beat Reilly Opelka 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.