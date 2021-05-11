AMAZON STAY WITH CORE

Guyana Amazon Warriors manager Omar Khan is backing Nicholas Pooran to come good in the 2021 edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League as the franchise builds its squad for a run at the elusive title when the tournament is staged at Warner Park in St Kitts, starting August 28.
Pooran was one of 11 players retained by the Guyana-based franchise but has been going through a rough patch of form in the recently postponed Indian Premier League. Pooran made four “ducks” in seven IPL games this season and had a top-score of 19.
The Amazon Warriors retention list didn’t come with any major surprises, with the franchise predictably holding on to star players Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer and Brandon King along with South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir and Afghan fast bowler Naveen Ul-Haq.
The squad also features up and coming Guyanese players Kevin Sinclair and Ashmead Nedd, both of whom impressed in 2020 at their first Hero CPL. Khan said the retentions reflected the philosophy of the franchise.
“The key to it is that we wanted to maintain the core group of players who over the years have done consistently well for us,” he said.
“We have never failed to reach the playoff but unfortunately we have never won the tournament, so the franchise management and the owners and the directorship felt that with the core group of players together, they will understand the need for us to be more consistent and the need to play better cricket to win the final and the tournament,” added Khan.
“The thinking is that keeping that core group of players together at this time will be more beneficial to us. What we are most happy about is the loyalty and commitment of the players. Once we offered them contracts, they had no hesitancy in accepting and wanting to be part of the set up,” he continued.
Asked about Pooran’s IPL form, Khan said: “We know in T20 cricket Nicholas Pooran is one of the best in the world on any given day when he gets going. It is unfortunate that he didn’t have a very good IPL but that’s how it goes. In the Caribbean, he is one of the leading T20 players and we expect him to take that leadership role and take responsibility and play his game, so we are not really concerned.”
Pooran had tweeted last week that he is using his IPL scores as motivation to come back stronger than ever.
“Hetmyer had a fairly good IPL and whenever he got the opportunity he did well, and he has done consistently well for us over the years. We also have the young Guyanese player Kevin Sinclair who came out last year and then made is West Indies debut against Sri Lanka,” Khan assessed.
“One of the other philosophies of the franchise is that we always feel that our mandate is the help the young players, especially in the young Guyanese players. So, we want to invest in Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Romario Shepherd, and give them opportunities,” explained Khan.
In terms of the preparations for the CPL, Khan expects the players to be ready despite having no competitive cricket leading up to the tournament. He said the players will have to work around the Covid-19 restrictions and noted that each player will be on a programme to ensure they will be ready.
“We have to work around those things. Players have got to be professional enough to know they have to keep themselves fit and they have to do their fitness programmes. It doesn’t have competitive cricket, but all the players will be on a programme, and they do have training going on,” noted Khan.
As for the remainder of the squad, Khan hinted that there will be some other world-class players joining the ranks.
“We already have Imran Tahir, he has been a stalwart and we also have international world-class players who will be joining us and those will be announced in due course,” he ended.
GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS RETENTIONS: Nicholas Pooran, Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Naveen Ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd.