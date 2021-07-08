Ambitious PSG sign Ramos

Obsessed with winning the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain added precious experience to their squad by recruiting former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos yesterday.

The 35-year-old Ramos signed a two-year deal with PSG after Madrid preferred not to renew his contract last month.

Ramos was with the Spanish powerhouses since arriving from Sevilla in 2005 when he was 19. The central defender helped the club win 22 titles, including four Champions Leagues and five Spanish leagues. His 93rd-minute header helped secure Madrid the European trophy in 2014.

“This is a big change in my life, a new challenge and it’s a day I will never forget,” Ramos said.

“Paris Saint-Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level. I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible.”

Ramos scored 101 goals in 671 matches with Madrid. He was left off Spain’s squad for the European Championship after playing sparingly this season because of knee and muscle injuries. It was the first major tournament Ramos missed since he began playing with the senior squad in 2005.

He was a member of the Spain team that won an unprecedented title hat trick at Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

PSG has been desperate to win Europe’s biggest trophy since Qatari owners QSI took over a decade ago. The club has achieved considerable progress on the continent’s biggest stage, reaching the Champions League final last year. It lost in the semifinals to Manchester City this season.

“Sergio is a complete footballer, one of the best defenders in the history of the game. He is a born competitor, a leader and a true professional. His vast experience and ambition is in perfect synergy with those of the club,” PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi said.

Ramos is the third player bought by PSG during the transfer window after they also secured the services of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and Inter Milan right back Achraf Hakimi. PSG are also reportedly set to sign Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after the European Championship.

