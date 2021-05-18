Ames runner-up in Champions Tour Classic

PROFESSIONAL golfer Stephen Ames made his second consecutive PGA Tour Champions top-ten finish on Sunday, tied for second in the US$1.8 million Mitsubishi Electric Classic, at TPC Sugarloaf, in Duluth, Georgia, USA.
San Fernando-born Ames, who learned his golf at Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Club, was tied for tenth earlier this month in the Regions Tradition, first major of the year on the PGA senior tour.
Last weekend, he was three shots back of Monday qualifier Dicky Pride, who clinched his first PGA Tour Champions title in his 11th start, shooting 11-under 205.
Fifty-seven-year-old Ames, winner of the 2017 Mitsubishi Electric Classic and who led after the opening round in 2021 at the course he was successful on four years ago, tallied eight-under 208, with rounds of 66, 72 and 70 in the 54-hole tournament.
Pride closed with a five-under 67, which included six birdies in an 11-hole stretch, to collect the winner’s purse of US$270,000 after earlier rounds of 71 and 67.
Ames, now a Canadian citizen who resides in Vancouver, British Columbia, carded six birdies and four bogeys in his final round and shared second place with Kirk Triplett and Paul Goydos, a shot ahead of Brett Quigley, Doug Barron and Billy Andrade in fifth.
Two weeks before, at the US$2.5 million Regions Tradition, at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama, Ames was tied tenth with Andrade and John Daly on seven-under 281. That was 11 shots adrift of Alex Cejka, who won the 72-hole tournament with a birdie on the first playoff hole, after finishing level with defending champion Steve Stricker on 18-under 270.
Ames, part of a top-class international field at Greystone which included Germans Cejka and Bernhard Langer, South Africans Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, Scotsman Colin Montgomerie and Spaniard Jose-Maria Olazabal, carded rounds of 67, 71, 71 and 72 for his first PGA Tour Champions top-ten result since February last year.
That led to one of the Golf Channel commentators saying that Ames “has really struggled for the last 12 months” as he completed his final round at TPC Sugarloaf on Sunday.
With career earnings of more than US$24 million since turning pro in 1987, Ames won four times on the PGA Tour, which he joined in 1998, his biggest victory coming in the 2006 Players Championship, often referred to as golf’s “fifth major”.
His other career highlights include three top-ten finishes in the US Open and one apiece in the British Open and PGA Championship, three of golf’s four majors.
After his 50th birthday in 2014, he joined the PGA Tour Champions and has one win to his name on that circuit.
According to the PGA Tour website, Ames is “currently developing The Copithorne Club in Alberta, a 27-hole course that is the first Johnny Miller/Stephen Ames signature course in Canada”.
Next on the PGA Tour Champions schedule is the second major of the season, the US$3.5 million KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (May 27-30), at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Ames will have bittersweet memories of that venue, which hosted the 2007 PGA Championship, where he stared down Tiger Woods in the final round at a steamy Southern Hills, the event being played during a major heatwave in the US.
The 1989 Trinidad and Tobago Open champ went into Championship Sunday in second place at four-under, three shots behind Woods.
But while Ames struggled to a six-over 76 and finished in a tie for 12th at two-over 282, Woods (eight-under 272) shot one-under 69 to clinch his fourth PGA Championship and 13th major, winning by two strokes from Woody Austin, with Els another shot back in third place.