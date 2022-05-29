Ames second at Senior PGA Championship

Stephen Ames___use

TEEING OFF: Stephen Ames tees off on the second hole, yesterday, during the final round of the Senior PGA Championship golf tournament at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, Michigan, USA. The Trinidad and Tobago golfer finished second. —Photo: AP

Steven Alker avoided mistakes down the stretch and closed with an eight-under 63 yesterday for a three-shot victory in the Senior PGA Championship, his third title this year and first major.

Alker started the final round four shots behind and forged a three-way tie with Trinidad and Tobago’s Stephen Ames and Bernhard Langer on the back nine.

Langer missed the green on consecutive holes and made bogeys to fall back. Ames hit his drive into the water on the par-four 14th and had to scramble for bogey.

Alker birdied the 15th and 16th holes playing in front of Ames to seize control, and Ames couldn’t catch up.

Alker finished at 16-under 268. Ames closed with a 70 to finish second, while Langer (71) finished alone in third.

Alker, a 50-year-old from New Zealand, spent the bulk of his career on the Korn Ferry Tour and a few seasons on the PGA Tour and European tour. Since he turned 50 last summer, he has taken over the PGA Tour Champions.

He started as a Monday qualifier and had top tens that kept getting him into the next events until he finally won during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. This year, he has a tour-leading three victories and has two runner-up finishes.

The victory gets him into the PGA Championship next year at Oak Hill. Alker had such an ordinary career before 50 that he never qualified for the PGA Championship.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FAST BUT 4th

FAST BUT 4th

Top Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter just missed out on getting onto the medal podium when he finished fourth in the men’s 50-metre butterfly event on the second and final day of the Canet-en-Roussillon, France leg of the 2022 Mare Nostrum series, yesterday.

Eve ‘excited’ about future

Coach Angus Eve is excited about the 24-man Trinidad and Tobago Men’s Under-20 squad that will head off to the CONCACAF Men’s U-20 Championship in Honduras next month.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) released the squad yesterday. It is a mix of locally and internationally-based players, including Cercle Brugge attacker Josiah Wilson.

Ames second at Senior PGA Championship

Ames second at Senior PGA Championship

Steven Alker avoided mistakes down the stretch and closed with an eight-under 63 yesterday for a three-shot victory in the Senior PGA Championship, his third title this year and first major.

Alker started the final round four shots behind and forged a three-way tie with Trinidad and Tobago’s Stephen Ames and Bernhard Langer on the back nine.

T&T seniors tackle St Lucia

Trinidad and Tobago’s Men’s senior team head coach Angus Eve has picked a 22-man squad comprising of mainly home-based players for today’s closed door encounter against St Lucia at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, from 3 p.m.

Ramdoo stars in Senior 50-over final

An unbeaten century from Kyle Ramdoo propelled Hummingbirds to a six-wicket victory in the Sports and Culture Fund/TTCB Senior 50 Overs final, yesterday, at the National Cricket Centre.

Ramdoo struck 119 not out as Hummingbirds successfully chased down 227 for victory against Scarlet Ibis, ending on 230 for four.

Walklin wins ‘Grab Bag’ darts event

James Walklin emerged the winner of the 501 “Grab Bag” event held earlier this month by the Trinidad and Tobago Darts Association (TTDA).

The event was held at Nicks Gyros Restaurant and Bar. This tournament is one of three proposed tournaments to precede the 2022 darts season.