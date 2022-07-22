OVERNIGHT co-leader Stephen Ames dropped into a tie for third, three shots behind new leader Darren Clarke, after yesterday’s second round of the 2022 Senior British Open, being played at The King’s Course at Gleneagles, in Perthshire, Scotland.
After a bogey-free six-under 64 in Thursday’s opening round, which had him tied at the top with American Glen Day, Ames carded a one-over 71, with two birdies and three bogeys, and is at five-under 135, along with South Africans David Frost and Ernie Els, German Bernhard Langer, Englishman Paul Broadhurst, Irishman Padraig Harrington and American Jerry Kelly.
Northern Ireland’s Clarke added a three-under 67 to his opening round 65 to post eight-under 132 going into today’s third round of the Senior Major, two shots ahead of American Scott Parel (66-68).
Previous co-leader Day shot two-over 72 yesterday and is tied for tenth.
Trinidad and Tobago-born Ames, now a Canadian citizen, will tee off at 9.30 (T&T time) this morning in the third-to-last pairing, alongside Broadhurst, with whom he played the first two rounds. They will be followed ten minutes later by Els and Frost, with Clarke and Parel set to go at 9.50.