Ames third in season-opener

Stephen Ames

‘ALL IN A DAY’S WORK’: Stephen Ames smiles after chipping in for a birdie on the final hole, finishing in a tie for third in the PGA Tour Champions’ Mitsubishi Electric Championship golf tournament, on Saturday, in Ka-upulehu-Kona, Hawaii. --Photo: AP

Miguel Angel Jimenez is off to another great start on the PGA TOUR Champions in Hawaii, on Saturday.

Jimenez, the cigar-smoking, free-spirited Spaniard, birdied the par-4 18th hole in regulation for a 6-under 66 and then beat Steven Alker on the second playoff hole to win the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai for the third time.

“It’s a nice way to start a season. It’s nice to be here, winning again in Hualalai,” Jimenez said. “The golf course, I like it very much. The golf course is set up in beautiful condition this year. They make it very good here at Hualalai.”

Jimenez won two years ago in a playoff, along with winning outright in 2015. The season opener is for winners from the last two years and senior major champions from the last five years, along with a few sponsor exemptions.

Alker had no PGA TOUR Champi-

ons status late last year until getting it through a qualifier and then finishing in the top ten each week to keep playing, eventually winning.

He also closed with a 66 to join Jimenez at 17-under 199. They finished one shot ahead of Vijay Singh and Stephen Ames, who each birdied the final hole for a 68.

Trinidad-born Ames shot six-under 66 in both the first and second rounds of the 54-hole tournament.

Ernie Els, who had the lead with Ames and Singh going into the final day. couldn’t keep up and had to settle for a 70. He finished three shots behind.

Alker had a chance to win with a birdie at the 18th on the first extra hole, narrowly missing the cup. Playing the 18th again in the playoff, his approach came off the green and into a bunker, and he failed to save par.

“It was fun to get in position and have a chance,” Alker said.

David Duval made his debut on the 50-and-older circuit and closed with a 72 to tie for 34th. Jimenez joined Bernhard Langer as the only three-time winner of the tournament. It was his 11th career victory on the PGA TOUR Champions, four of them in playoffs.

PLAY BALL!

PLAY BALL!

After 22 months off the field, team sports have been given the green light to start playing again.

Yesterday, through a Ministry of Sport release, Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe, confirmed that her Ministry’s Safe Zone Return to Play plan has been approved and will take effect from today.

Comoros forced to use outfield player as goalkeeper

The Comoros Islands will have to use an outfield player in goal against hosts Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations after a Covid outbreak in the squad.

A total of 12 cases have been reported in their camp, the Comoros Football Federation said on Saturday, including their coach and two available goalkeepers ahead of today’s game.

Hockey women walloped 13-0 by Canadians

The T&T women’s hockey team ended the group phase of the Pan American Cup tournament in Santiago, Chile, with another heavy defeat — 13-0 to Canada, yesterday.

But Peru’s 20-0 hammering at the stick of the United States women meant the local stickwomen still qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament as the third-placed team in Pool B.

Thriller at Kensington

Thriller at Kensington

The West Indies could not replicate the dominance they had exerted over England in the first match on Saturday, and paid the price, losing yesterday’s second T20 International by one run at Kensington Oval.

Given the chance to bowl at the English batters first up once more, the West Indies bowlers were unable to contain them in the way they had in game one.

T&T duo still in ITF executive

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Hayden Mitchell and Jermillle Danclar recently retained their posts on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) executive.

After being first appointed in 2020, Mitchell and Danclar will serve on the Beach Tennis Committee, and the Seniors Committee, respectively for another two years.

Ames third in season-opener

Ames third in season-opener

