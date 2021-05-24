AMONG THE BEST

Jereem “The Dream” Richards is thrilled to be number six on the world all-time list in the men’s 150 metres event.
“It’s very significant,” Richards told the Express, yesterday. “This shows that I have the ability to run very fast in the 200, and it makes me excited.”
Richards clocked 14.75 seconds on Sunday to run away with victory at the adidas Boost Boston Games, in the United States. The clocking is a national best (NB) for the Trinidad and Tobago sprinter.
“This is very important to me. I’ll love to have my name down in the history books for many events.”
Richards is the national record holder in the indoor 200m at 20.31 seconds. The 2017 World Championship 200m bronze medallist also has a share in the T&T outdoor and indoor 4x400m records—2:58.12 and 3:02.52. As a rarely run event, 150 times are listed as NBs, and not national records.
Sunday’s race was contested on an elevated, straight track on Boylston Street, in Boston. In his only previous 150 outing, at the 2019 Boost Boston Games, Richards finished third in 15.17 seconds, behind American Noah Lyles, the winner in 14.69, and Great Britain’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (15.10).
Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt is the fastest-ever at 150, having clocked a world best (WB) 14.35 seconds on a straight track in Manchester, England, in 2009. Americans Tyson Gay, Walter Dix and Lyles are second, third and fourth, respectively, at 14.41, 14.65 and 14.69. Jamaica’s Yohan Blake is fifth fastest with a 14.71 run.
Richards is sixth with his 14.75 T&T best, with Mitchell-Blake seventh at 14.81. The top seven men on the all-time world list produced their clockings on straight tracks.
Blake was among the sprinters beaten by Richards in Boston. The 2011 World Championship 100m gold medallist finished second in 14.94 seconds.
“It’s always great to run against fast athletes, and to come out victorious. It’s definitely a big boost for me, mentally and physically.”
Richards said that while he is extremely pleased with Sunday’s 14.75 seconds 150 run, he is not too concerned with what that clocking would translate into in a 200.
“I was expecting to break the 15-second barrier, but I was ultimately focused on how I executed my race, from the drive phase to transition, and lifting and holding form at the end. To be honest, I don’t want to think about times too much. I’m more focused on execution which in turn will result in a fast time.”
While Richards is currently one of T&T’s best options for national sprint relay duty, the Boost Boston 150 sizzler has not prompted thoughts about the 100/200 double at the July 23-August 8 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
“It doesn’t tempt me at all. I’m just really focused on my 200 this year.
“I’m available and I’ll do my best,” Richards ended, “to help Team TTO qualify in the 4x1 relay.”