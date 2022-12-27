And the winners are...

So 2022 is more or less over but how do you feel? Did you and your family make progress, or was it a case of trying to hold your ground?
In sport, this was always going to be a ‘hold your ground’ type of year. Covid-19 robbed athletes of a lot of playing time for more than two years. The announcement in January by Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe that there would be a return to play was good news. But it also presented a challenge to both national sporting bodies and their members.
As the last days of December ebb away, somewhat bloodily, it is fair to say that in general, local sport will be glad to see the back of 2022.
I’m not sure many disciplines can say theirs was a winning season. From football to cricket, to hockey to track and field, both youth and senior teams struggled in regional competition.
A lot of their struggles could be tied to their general inactivity since 2019. But since all of Trinidad and Tobago’s competitors were also living through Covid-19, the pandemic alone cannot account for many of the below par results. The efficiency of team preparation has to be questioned. The executives on all those boards have to be asked some serious questions.
I haven’t heard many credible answers this year. But the purpose of these words today is not to deal with that. I’m not going to attempt to identify the sporting losers for 2022. Instead, there were a number of individuals who still managed to distinguish themselves in a big way.
In no particular order then, here are some people who did the business this year.
Nicholas Paul ended 2022 injured, but this was a year where he advanced his game and reputation as a world class cyclist.
The work “Nico” did at the Nations Cup leg in Colombia, beating the seemingly unbeatable Dutch Olympic and World champion Harrie Lavreysen in straight rides in the sprint, while also winning the keirin, an event that also included Lavreysen and the other three top-ranked riders in the event, was impressive.
He rode with great self belief, so the gold silver and bronze he later picked up at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham were no surprise.
Paul credited the work he did in training following his disappointments at the Tokyo Olympics last year for the clear improvement in 2022. His is an example so many of his fellow TTO athletes need to emulate. There can be no real progress if you don’t put in meaningful, hard work. Jereem Richards and Dylan Carter taught similar lessons by the way they went about their work.
A world indoor title at 400 metres and a gold and Championship record in the 200m at the Commonwealth Games, made this the best year for results for “The Dream.”
Appreciating the void caused both on and off the track by the tragic death of Deon Lendore, Richards stepped up his game, using his friend’s death as genuine motivation. He is now the male track leader. And even though he cannot presently be considered favourite when the very best in the world gather for a 200m race, Jereem has shown himself to be a battler and a fine athlete in his own right, one who can still improve.
Battler and fine athlete with the potential to get even better is also an apt description for Carter.
In the swimming pool, there were peaks and troughs, the peak being his Short Course World Cup all-star performance that earned him nine gold medals and a lot of cash. It was an impressive answer to those who questioned his quality after he failed to get a medal at the Commonwealth Games.
Reading his words about the “washed up” talk he had to endure here at home after Birmingham, you can feel his hurt. But his response at the World Cup and his bronze in the 50m freestyle at the World Short Course where he had not matched his own expectations before that race were noteworthy. They proved that like George Bovell before him, Carter is tough. And at age 26, he has time and a fair chance to match Bovell and mount an Olympic podium.
Those three individuals really stood out and should figure in all the Sportsman of the Year deliberations to come. But there were also two groups that deserve mention here. One is a team, the Fatima College Premier Division secondary schools football squad. In the last year before the pandemic, they were playing in the Championship Division. They had to wait until 2022 to enjoy their return to the top flight but they made the most of it. Along with St Benedict’s College, the Fatima boys dominated the league and knockout competitions. They got the North Zone and national InterCol titles as proof of their quality.
In a season where most teams looked as though they needed the year just to find their feet, Fatima as a school seemed ready to go. They also dominated in most of the other age-groups. Not all other schools had the financial resources Fatima possessed. But former “Strike Squad” hero Hutson Charles who coached the senior squad and the other coaches and school staff involved, deserve much credit for the level of planning and organisation that clearly went into preparing for this season. They provided a model others should seek to follow next time.
Finally, there was the Ascension group. Had it not been for the money they invested not only in their own tournament but in all the zonal competitions, there might not have been any senior football played this year. As I type, there is still no firm plan for a national competition. The Normalisation Committee (NC) seems to have made some headway with trying to solve the Football Association’s debt problem. I say that guardedly, preferring to hear that all creditors have received their promised money first.
However, the NC can’t get high marks for actually getting the game going on the field. Ascension bankroller Richard Ferguson may have his eyes on the TTFA leadership but his group filled a need for many here who are still seeking to have careers in football.
Some players have been lost to the game because of the sheer need to make a living during Covid. For others not to become further casualties, the NC and the other stakeholders must make a national competition a reality sooner rather than later. It is more than time that football here returned to winners’ row.