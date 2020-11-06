While he is disappointed that he didn’t make the cut for the New Zealand tour, Anderson Phillip is more motivated than ever to lift his game.
Trinidad and Tobago Red Force fast bowler Phillip, 24, had already raised his game in the second half of the West Indies Championship four-day tournament, grabbing 21 wickets in three matches after returning from a groin injury that saw him miss the first five matches of the season.
Unfortunately the Covid-19 pandemic ended the four-day season with two matches remaining, denying Phillip any further opportunity to build on his success.
“Due to my performances in the last two seasons for the Red Force in the four day tournament, I got an opportunity and I honestly thought I deserved it,” Phillip told the Express about his selection as a reserve for the West Indies Test match tour of England in July/August.
“The tour exposed me more to a lot of different conditions and experiences. I think that training and playing alongside the senior West Indies players was an experience that I really needed at this point in my career,” he added.
Phillip played two practice matches on the England tour, going wicket-less in the first one and grabbing three wickets in the second.
Asked about missing the cut for the tour of New Zealand, Phillip said: “It was a bit disappointing but again I can’t just sit around and dwell on it. To me, the way I look at it, I will use it as something to motivate me to keep on working.”
While Covid-19 restrictions have affected his training, Phillip said he is now fully recovered from injury and ready for more cricket.
“The situation with Covid-19 is a very serious one and we all have to abide by all the rules. I started out by putting in the extra work at home with some running but now (with the relaxation of restrictions) I can train in the gym and do some training in small groups,” he explained.
“Coming back from injury towards the end of the (four-day) tournament and playing three games and still performing and helping the team do well was pleasing for me. Not being able to build on that was a setback but it is just a matter of you knowing what you want to do and putting in the work to achieve it,” Phillip continued.
“I am fully recovered but knowing the person that I am, I would not say my fitness is back to 100 per cent, so I have been working on that,” he added.
Despite only playing two matches in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with champions Trinbago Knight Riders, Phillip was happy to play a part in the team’s historic season as they won all their matches on their way to lifting the trophy for the fourth time.
he is also excited to work with teenage fast bowler Jayden Seales, who is currently being fast-tracked by the West Indies selectors after being selected on the reserve squad for the New Zealand tour.
“Jayden and I have a good relationship and we communicate well with each other. I am glad to see another youngster coming out of age-group cricket and being introduced to senior team cricket and getting that opportunity to go to New Zealand,” Phillip said of his TKR teammate.
“I hope that he can take that opportunity and grasp as much experience and knowledge from the senior guys that will be around him and take his game up another notch,” he added.
And Phillip is looking forward to working with Seales for the Red Force.
“I am really excited that we have been able to get some good fast bowling coming through (from T&T). In the past you would have seen the spinners getting most of the wickets for the Red Force but for the past few seasons, the fast bowlers and seamers were up there with the wickets as well so I am actually glad to see that and I am looking forward to bowling alongside Jayden and Shannon (Gabriel) next season for the Red Force and I am excited to see how that will go,” he concluded.