Trinidad and Tobago Red Force fast bowler Anderson Phillip has earned his first call-up to the West Indies Test team to face England in the first Test next month.
Phillip is the only brand new face in the team announced by Cricket West Indies today, but there is a recall for Jamaica Scorpions opening batter John Campbell.
Both players were impressive in the first two rounds of the current West Indies Championship, with 25-year-old Phillip from Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, taking 12 wickets at an average of 14.25 per wicket, with best figures of 5-82 against Jamaica Scorpions, and 28-year-old Campbell from Jamaica Scorpions hitting 213 runs at an average of 53.25, including 127 against Barbados Pride.
The West Indies squad will assemble in Antigua from February 25 for a training camp ahead of the three-match Apex Test Series.
Meanwhile, Shane Dowrich, the experienced wicketkeeper/batsman has been named captain of the CWI President’s XI side to face the touring team, with Raymon Reifer, the left-handed allrounder as the vice-captain. Red Force opener Jeremy Solozano and off-spinner Bryan Charles are also in this squad.
Squads:
Test - Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.
CWI President’s XI - Shane Dowrich (Captain), Raymon Reifer (Vice Captain), Colin Archibald, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Bryan Charles, Shermon Lewis, Preston McSween, Shayne Moseley, Jeremy Solozano, Shamar Springer, Devon Thomas.