Andrews just misses Triple Crown

CHE ANDREWS just missed out on a Triple Crown in the Duke’s Tennis Academy Tournament Monday night at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre.
After already having two titles in the bag, the former talented junior and East Zone Classified B class runner-up Clint Singh were edged 8-7 (7/5) by Nabeel Mohammed and Kendon Cornwall in the doubles final.
National champion Mohammed had failed to lift the doubles trophy in his previous two tournaments after winning 11 titles in a row.
Andrews had won the mixed doubles title with Carlista Mohammed, the other double-crown champ of the second leg of the series. In the final, the top seeds cruised past Askia Richards and Shenelle Mohammed -- a multiple national and Tranquillity Open champ competing in her first competition in a few years.
Five-time national champ Carlista, who completed a Triple Crown in “Tranquil” three months ago with her fifth singles title, combined with Cherry La Paix for the women’s doubles title.
After brushing aside the two singles finalists Zara Ghuran and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph 6-1 in the semi-finals, the first-time partners defeated Andrea Douglas and Farah Chautilal 8-5 for the trophy.
The biggest shock came in the men’s singles draw. Although Andrews had captured the title in the first leg of this competition four months ago on return from an absence of over five years, he was given no chance with Keshan Moonasar in the draw.
But after defeating Chetwynd Club Tournament champ Kino Francis 6-4 in the semis, the country’s third-ranked player again flattered to deceive and was comfortably dispatched 8-4 in the title match. Andrews had whipped Richards 6-1 in the semis, after a 6-4 triumph over veterans’ champ Prakash Ragbir.
Dion Auguste was by far the most accomplished player in the Over-45 draw. However, Ragbir took him down 6-4 and then cruised past Darren Alexander 8-3 in the final.
The red-hot Daniel-Joseph earned her fourth singles title of the season in commanding fashion. The Under-14 and 16 champ of the recent Catch National Junior Championships whipped Zhuran 8-3 for the women’s crown after a 6-1 triumph over Jordane Dookie.
The 14-year-old Dookie, who won the doubles title and reached the singles final the weekend before in “East”, had beaten Daniel-Joseph from a set down in their last two meetings, but there was no chance of a comeback this time in a one-set match.
Duke’s Academy owner Akiel Duke, who lost the “East” Division A singles final to Nabeel in the weekend before, reached the semis in both his events – doubles and mixed doubles.
The ’19 Tranquil champ and 14-year-old Nathen Martin were edged 6-5 (7/4) in doubles by Cornwall and Nabeel, who had made it to the “East” final alongside the very Martin a week earlier.