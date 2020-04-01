Despite his limited season, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force fast bowler Anderson Phillip has come in for praise from the lead selector of Cricket West Indies (CWI).
Phillip, who won the Andy Roberts award last season as the Most Promising Fast Bowler, took two six-wicket hauls in the three matches he played in the just-concluded West Indies four-day championship after returning from a groin injury layoff dating back to last November. Phillip’s contribution propelled the Red Force to second place in the truncated season. And his work got the attention of Roger Harper.
Speaking on the Mason and Guest show on the Voice of Barbados Tuesday, lead selector Harper said he was happy with the work of the faster bowlers in the tournament.
“It was a very interesting championship. It really brought to the fore a number of things. We saw a lot of young fast bowlers putting their hands up, and I think the fast bowlers really did well. When you look at the wicket column...you would see a number of fast bowlers towards the top, which was sort of unusual,” he said.
Guyana Jaguars left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul was the leading bowler with 50 wickets. But while Phillip was outside the top ten in the championship with his haul of 21 at an average of 12.04, his work did not escape Harper’s attention.
“Let me give you a name that has flown under the radar,” Harper said on the show. “Permaul has gotten 50 wickets from eight games...but you have Anderson Phillip who has gotten 21 wickets from three games, averaging seven wickets a game. I think he was injured early in the season but I think in the games that he played, that he certainly performed very well, I think the Bajans should remember him very well,” Harper added.
Phillip took six for 59 in the Barbados Pride’s first innings in what turned out to be the Red Force’s penultimate match of the season, a game they won by 147 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
And switching back to the bowling in general, Harper noted: ”You have Permaul at the very top, you have (Akeal) Hosein (36 wickets) and you have (Rahkeem) Cornwall (30), but I think apart from those three, the others are fast bowlers. I think we saw some very good performances from the fast bowlers throughout the season in different conditions.
“The medium-fast bowlers really dominated, especially in their home conditions, but you had the old master Kemar Roach (30 wickets) bowling very well whenever he played, and especially in the game in Guyana, he really led from the front there... Left-armer (Preston) McSween (Windward Islands Hurricanes, 31 wickets), he was consistent throughout the season, good to see.”
Chemar Holder of the Pride was the top pacer with 36 wickets.
Asked whether the region’s spinners had the game to compete well internationally, Harper said: “We can’t knock our spinners, we just have to give them the opportunity, work with them and I think in some cases, try and tweak their approach to bowling on flatter, better tracks a little bit.”