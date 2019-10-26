For a country with a population of just over 1.3million and some 4,360 miles away from British shores, the Caribbean islands of Trinidad and Tobago have provided more than their fair share of footballing talent to the English game.
A look back at English football, particularly in the mid to late 1990s and early to mid 2000s, and there are plenty of names that stick out when you think of the Soca Warriors, a nation who made their World Cup bow in 2006 at the end of the playing cycle of some of their greatest exports.
Dwight Yorke at Aston Villa and Manchester United, Shaka Hislop at Newcastle United, Stern John at Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City, Russell Latapy at Hibernian, Kenwyne Jones at Stoke City, Carlos Edwards at Sunderland, Dennis Lawrence at Swansea City and Wrexham. There was a time not so long ago when a Soca Warriors side would be filled with those plying their trade in the English game.
In the last Trinidad and Tobago international squad, against Venezuela, there were no players plying their trade in English football, that well worn route for players from the neighbouring islands to English football hasn’t been walked for some time now.