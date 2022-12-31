ANGUS EVE has A League ambitions for his Trinidad and Tobago senior football team as he looks towards this new year.
In an interview with the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, Eve said while his long-term goal was about the 2026 World Cup, he first wanted to get the team to the top tier of CONCACAF football.
“The plan that I have is for 2026 and a major part of that plan is us being in the League A of the Nations League and qualifying automatically for the regional tournaments like the Gold Cup which should also give us an opportunity to avoid the first round of the World Cup where we can join campaign in the latter rounds,” he said.
“We weren’t prepared in the last World Cup qualifying campaign for that opening phase. It came a bit too early and we paid for that. We lost to Caribbean teams and were always digging ourselves out of a hole. It’s a one step at a time process. We don’t have a league at current so I want to use this opportunity when we start in January to have a locally-based team in training. The World Cup has pushed back everyone’s leagues on the outside, so the guys are still playing.”
Looking ahead to T&T’s next assignments, the national coach noted: “We have two majorly important matches in March away to Bahamas and home to Nicaragua which can put us back into League A and Gold Cup automatically. Bahamas knocked us out of the campaign for Qatar and Nicaragua beat us in the Nations League in 2022, so there will be no margin for error.
“We need to utilise all our resources, tournaments and experience as avenues to get the country on the right path towards World Cup qualification for 2026.”
Looking back some more at 2022, Eve described it as “up and down,” adding: “We didn’t start off well in the Nations League, our only form competitive football for the year, for all sorts of different reasons but we did settle down and I thought we played good football at times. We never had the full team at any one time but I can definitely see slow progression but we didn’t have a consistent run of games which affected us.”
While there was not an abundance of playing opportunities for locally-based players, Eve, also the national Under-20 coach, still saw bright spots at youth level.
“If you look at the Colleges league you would have seen players who we took with us (in Under-20 qualifying) who excelled in the league, with players like Tristan Edwards, Christian Bailey Tyrik Lee, Lindell Sween and Jaheim Faustin who didn’t actually make the final team but was part of the process,” Eve said.
“We have a number of young players coming through. Everything in life is about process. We were able to expose a lot of young players, Ajani Fortune, Molik Khan, Keston Julien, Shannon Gomez and even Levi Garcia...players who have not played a lot for the national team. But seeing them coming in...and buying into the philosophy and wanting to be part of the effort as a team and as a country, that’s positive for me to see the response of the players. Looking at the Courts Caribbean Classic, it gave us a glimpse of what we can be again from a playing standpoint and as fans. Those were positive areas we can build on.”