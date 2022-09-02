Anisa abruptly calls a timeout

Anisa Mohammed

West Indies women’s vice-captain Anisa Mohammed has decided to take a leave of absence from international cricket for a period of six months.

Mohammed requested to take a break from the game with immediate effect, after a hectic year of cricket both home and away. The 33-year old’s decision to take time away from cricket comes with the full support of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

CWI’s Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said: “Anisa has been a true stalwart of West Indies Women’s cricket for over a decade. We at CWI wish her well and will provide any support she may require during this period away from international cricket and look forward to welcoming her back in March.”

Mohammed said: “Cricket has given me all that I have, and I still love it as much as the first day I started playing, therefore this decision was not an easy one for me, especially with the T20 World Cup five months away.

However, I must listen to my body and my mind that I need to take time away from the game at this time.

“This is not a permanent goodbye but rather a see you soon. I wish the team all the best in all their forthcoming series, and I know Hayley will fulfil her role as captain, as I’ve seen her mature and grow as a person and cricketer,” the release added.

Mohammed made her debut for the West Indies at the age of 13 at the Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Holland in 2003. She established herself as the premier spin bowler for the West Indies women, going on to become the first cricketer, male or female, to take 100 T20I wickets and ultimately the leading wicket-taker in the format with 125 scalps.

